world

Trump says he plans to get involved in diplomat's wife case

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he's planning to get involved in the case of an American diplomat's wife who left the UK after becoming a suspect in a fatal wrong-way crash.

Trump on Wednesday called what happened "a terrible accident" and said his administration would seek to speak with the driver "and see what we can come up with."

He noted that Brits drive on the left side of the road, while in the U.S., people drive on the right side. He says the confusion is understandable but "two wonderful parents have lost their son."

The Aug 27 crash near RAF Croughton, a British military base, killed 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spoke to Trump on Wednesday, has urged the woman to return to the UK.

Donny may well get involved, but will he do the right thing?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

