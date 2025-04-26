 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Trump departs en route to attend Pope Francis' funeral, at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media next to first lady Melania Trump as they depart for Rome, Italy, to attend Pope Francis' funeral, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis Image: Reuters/Leah Millis
world

Trump says he pushed Netanyahu on Gaza aid

0 Comments
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he pushed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow food and medicine into the devastated Gaza Strip.

No aid has been delivered to the Palestinian enclave since March 2. Israel has said it would not allow the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza until Palestinian militant group Hamas releases all remaining hostages.

Earlier on Friday, the U.N. World Food Programme said it had run out of food stocks in Gaza.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked whether concerns about humanitarian aid access came up in his phone call with Netanyahu earlier this week.

"Gaza came up and I said, 'We've got to be good to Gaza ... Those people are suffering,'" Trump said.

When asked whether he raised the issue of opening up access points for aid into Gaza, Trump replied "We are."

"We're going to take care of that. There's a very big need for medicine, food and medicine, and we're taking care of it," he said.

Asked how Netanyahu responded, Trump said: "Felt well about it."

The war in Gaza was triggered on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas killed some 1,200 people in southern Israel and took some 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, more than 51,300 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities.

"Hunger is spreading in Gaza, malnutrition is deepening in Gaza, injured people and other patients remain untreated in Gaza, and – as we have said before – people are dying," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

2025 Golden Week Events in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Flea Markets, Antique Fairs & Annual Events

Savvy Tokyo

Tanto Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Soba: An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Break-Up With Your Partner in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Yakitori: An Introduction To Japanese Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sushi & Sashimi: An Introduction To Japanese Raw Fish Dishes

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things To Know Before Using Japan’s Hot Springs & Public Baths

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make the Most of Your Commute in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Avoid Golden Week Crowds

GaijinPot Blog