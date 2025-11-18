 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump FIFA WCup
President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a meeting with the White House task force on the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
world

Trump says he will sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia on eve of crown prince's Washington visit

0 Comments
By AAMER MADHANI
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump said Monday he will sell F-35 advanced fighter jets to Saudi Arabia on the eve of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Washington visit, as he praised the kingdom for its long partnership with the United States.

“I will say that that we will be doing that,” Trump said when asked if he would sell the jets to Saudi Arabia. “We’ll be selling F-35s.”

The crown prince, who is set to make a White House visit Tuesday, had been expected to arrive with a wish list that includes receiving formal assurances from Trump defining the scope of the U.S. military protection for the kingdom and an agreement to buy U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, one of the world’s most advanced aircraft.

The Republican administration, however, has been wary about upsetting Israel’s “qualitative military advantage” over its neighbors, especially at a time when Trump is depending on Israeli support for the success of his Gaza peace plan.

Another long-standing concern, which also derailed a potential similar sale to the United Arab Emirates, is that the F-35 technology could be stolen by or somehow transferred to China, which has close ties to both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

How To Improve Your Japanese: Practical Tips For Every Level

Savvy Tokyo

Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Here’s How To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Why Do Foreigners in Japan Hate Each Other?

GaijinPot Blog

Diving Into the World of Sazae-san at the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

GaijinPot Blog

Misawa Aviation Science Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

My Most Memorable Autumn Escape in Japan: Gala Yuzawa

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Futago: How I Survived Those Early Years As A Twin Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo