Trump says his New York rally marked by crude and racist insults was 'an absolute lovefest'

Urged by some allies to apologize for racist comments made by speakers at his weekend rally, Donald Trump took the opposite approach on Tuesday, saying it was an “honor to be involved” in such an event and calling the scene a “lovefest” — the same term he has used to describe the Jan 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump gathered supporters and reporters to his Mar-a-Lago resort two days after a massive rally at Madison Square Garden featured a number of crude remarks by various speakers, including a set by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe in which he joked that Puerto Rico was a “floating island of garbage.” Some of Trump’s top Republican allies have condemned the remarks, and his campaign took the rare step of publicly distancing itself from Hinchcliffe’s joke, though not the other comments.
But given the opportunity to apologize, both at Mar-a-Lago and in an earlier ABC interview, Trump instead leaned in. Speaking at his Florida resort, he said that “there’s never been an event so beautiful” as his Sunday rally in his hometown of New York.
“The love in that room. It was breathtaking,” he said. “It was like a lovefest, an absolute lovefest. And it was my honor to be involved.”
With just a week before Election Day, some Trump allies have voiced alarm that the rally, which was supposed to highlight the Republican presidential nominee’s closing message in grand New York fashion, has instead served as a distraction and even a liability, given the electoral importance of Puerto Ricans who live in Pennsylvania and other key swing states. Coincidentally, Trump was set to hold a rally later Tuesday in Allentown, Pennsylvania, a city with a large Hispanic population.
The situation risked highlighting voters’ concerns about Trump’s rhetoric and penchant for controversy in the closing stretch as both campaigns are scrambling for votes. Speakers at the rally also made racist comments targeting Latinos, Black people, Jews and Palestinians, along with sexist insults directed at Trump’s Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
On Tuesday, Trump tried to move past the controversy and pivot back to Harris, lashing his rival’s record on the border and inflation, saying that, “on issue after issue, she broke it” and “I’m going to fix it and fix it very fast.”
Trump, who has painted a dark and disturbing picture of life in America since he left office, featured several speakers who shared painful stories, including Tammy Nobles, whose daughter was allegedly killed by gang members living in the country illegally.
He also announced that, if he wins, he will seize the assets of criminal gangs and drug cartels and use those assets “to create a compensation fund to provide restitution for the victims of migrant crime.”
Trump, who took no questions at the event, accused Harris of running a “campaign of absolute hate,” and claimed she keeps “talking about Hitler and Nazi, because her record’s horrible.”
Trump's longest-serving chief of staff said in recent interviews with The New York Times and The Atlantic that the former president praised Adolf Hitler while in office and suggested that the Nazi leader “did some good things.”
In an interview with ABC News earlier Tuesday, Trump tried to distance himself from Hinchcliffe but did not denounce what he said.
“I don’t know him. Someone put him up there. I don’t know who he is,” Trump said, according to the network, insisting that he hadn’t heard Hinchcliffe’s comments. When asked what he made of them, Trump “did not take the opportunity to denounce them, repeating that he didn’t hear the comments,” ABC reported.
The comments have drawn outrage from Puerto Rican leaders.
The archbishop of Puerto Rico called on Trump to disavow them, saying it wasn’t enough for the campaign to say the joke didn't reflect Trump’s views. The president of Puerto Rico’s Republican Party called the “poor attempt at comedy” by Hinchcliffe “disgraceful, ignorant and totally reprehensible.”
In Pennsylvania, where Trump was to campaign later Tuesday, the Latino eligible voter population has nearly tripled since 2000. More than half of those are Puerto Rican eligible voters.
Angelo Ortega, a longtime Allentown resident and former Republican who’s planning to vote for Harris this time, said he couldn’t believe what he’d heard about Trump’s rally.
“I don’t know if my jaw dropped or I was just so irritated, angry. I didn’t know what to feel,” said Ortega, who was born in New York but whose father came from Puerto Rico. Ortega has been campaigning for Harris and said he knows of at least one Hispanic GOP voter planning to switch from Trump to Harris as a result of Hinchcliffe’s comments.
“They’ve had it. They’ve had it. They were listening to (Trump), but they said they think that that was like the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Ortega, a member of the Make the Road PA advocacy group.
Trump “didn’t make the comment about Puerto Rico. The comedian made the comment about Puerto Rico. But it is his political forum.”
The Harris campaign has released an ad that will run online in battleground states targeting Puerto Rican voters and highlighting the comedian’s remarks.
Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York, Danica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Michael Rubinkam in Allentown, Pennsylvania, contributed to this report.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
14 Comments
Underworld
Trump is unable to apologize for anything.
Calling it a lovefest let’s you know that he is deliberately lying.
PTownsend
the same term he has used to describe the Jan 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
To Trump "love" means people paid attention to him, then later sent him more money. As has been reported for years he's narcissistically impaired, void of any sense of empathy or compassion, Trump has attracted a legion of followers similar to him, i.e. misanthropes that think they are the center of the universe who have no regard for other people. The Trump cultists have no regard for any form of life other than themselves unless they think they can make money from it. In their religion they worship Trump and themselves, and want to start religious wars in which those deemed 'enemy within' and/or 'other' are put in detention centers (concentration camps) for re-education, like the Vietnamese and South Korean governments did not too long ago.
plasticmonkey
= "My cult loves me. I am loved more than anyone on the planet, and that's what's most important."
dagon
I don't know how many more of Trump's 'lovefests' the nation can take.
Rest assured PR GOP president, that is what they think about you and what the MAGA GOP says about you behind your back.
plasticmonkey
Didn't see that one coming...
bass4funk
Yes
Not really, more like Americans have the right to question their government.
They don’t love Kamala, but they send her millions.
Not what the parents say of the 13 who died during the disastrous Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan.
You think the billionaires that are propping up Kamala love the average American?
No, that’s why we make up the strongest small donations list and also we are the ones that are trying to protect the sanctity of life.
Nothing like that is even remotely close to reality. Lol
bass4funk
Not sure either
They do?? Really now?
wallace
Racism=lovefest?
R B Quinn
The former Insurrectionist-in-Chief continues to spew nonsense.
The saddest part is that his More Anarchy Guaranteed Ahead (MAGA) followers actually believe his mind boggling diatribes.
We the People of the United States of America deserve better … there’s still time to vote!
plasticmonkey
Incredible.
bass4funk
We should believe Harris’s non-answers to anything and everything.
We do, you got Trump and Harris
Yup!
stormcrow
All of this hate, racism and bigotry coming from the MAGA camp is very worrisome.
bass4funk
Speaking of hate…
Kamala will deliver her closing speech at the DC National Mall, directly where the KKK rallied in 1924 interesting…
NOMINATION
Also at a Kamala rally the other day, George Lopez joked about Mexicans being thieves with her predominantly white audience laughing hysterically. Why?
ulysses
Sunday, Trump shot himself in the foot.
This morning, he reloaded and shot the other one.
quercetum
This time it’ll be the Democrats on Capitol Hill on January 6th. Get ready for Martial Law.
ulysses
Yes sir..
Sir, you seem to know a lot about KKK!!!
ulysses
Very true sir, nothing beats the concept of a plan!!!
Yes sir, the racists have donald, no one doubts that!!!