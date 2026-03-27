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U.S. President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump, sitting next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein Image: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein
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Trump says Iran's 'present' to U.S. was allowing 10 oil tankers through Hormuz

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran ‌was letting 10 oil tankers transit the Strait of Hormuz as an apparent goodwill gesture in negotiations.

Trump ‌made the comments at a ⁠cabinet meeting in the White ⁠House, elaborating ⁠on what he had previously described ‌as a "present" from Iran.

"They said, to show you ⁠the ⁠fact that we're real and solid and we're there, we're going to let you have eight boats of oil, eight ⁠boats, eight big boats of ⁠oil," Trump said. "I guess they ‌were right, and they were real, and I think they were Pakistani-flagged... It ended up being 10 boats."

The White ‌House did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the vessels.

Trump's comments came as he pressed Iran to agree to a deal that would clear the maritime chokepoint and end its ​nuclear program.

The U.S. president on Tuesday had baffled some observers when he ‌said that Iran had given the United States an expensive, energy-related concession. At the time, he declined ‌to say what exactly he meant.

"They ⁠gave us a ⁠present and the present ​arrived today, and it was ⁠a very big ‌present, worth a tremendous amount ​of money," Trump told reporters then.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
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The White ‌House did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the vessels.

Don’t worry. Trump never lies.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Ten seems to be the number of the day.

Trump just just made his two day then five day deadline into a ten day one.

But this is nothing like Vietnam.

Trump knew how to get out of Vietnam.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

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