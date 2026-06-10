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Trump says Iran downed Apache helicopter, U.S. must react

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By Phil Stewart, Maya Gebeily and Tala Ramadan
WASHINGTON/BEIRUT/DUBAI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Iran had shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz and vowed to respond, ‌deepening doubts about prospects for peace between the two countries.

Trump said the two U.S. pilots involved in the incident were uninjured.

"Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack," he said on social media.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi did not directly address ‌the incident, but said foreign forces in the region risked being involved in accidents ⁠or crossfire.

"To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave," he said ⁠on social media.

The episode adds ⁠further strain to efforts to broker a peace deal to end the wider Middle East war and reopen ‌Hormuz, a vital conduit for petroleum and other commodities. Trump has repeatedly said Iran and the United States are ⁠close to an agreement, though there have been few signs ⁠of progress since a tenuous ceasefire took effect in early April.

A U.S. Navy surface drone found and rescued the two crew, the U.S. military said, after the U.S. Army attack helicopter went down in waters near Oman's coast while on patrol at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The ⁠U.S. military's Central Command gave no reason for the crash. It said the soldiers were rescued after two ⁠hours and said they were in stable condition - ‌a more cautious assessment than Trump's description.

ISRAEL HITS LEBANON'S TYRE PORT CITY, KILLING EIGHT

In a parallel conflict, Israel struck the historic port city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, killing at least eight people. It was the deadliest strike on the city since fighting erupted in Lebanon in early March, when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel.

A video verified ‌by Reuters showed debris strewn across a road at the site of the attack.

Israel's refusal to end its campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah has hindered Trump's efforts to extend a tenuous ceasefire in the wider U.S.-Israeli war with Iran into a durable settlement.

Iran and Israel exchanged airstrikes earlier this week, killing two people in Tehran.

Trump told Axios on Monday he warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to return to war with Iran: "I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon.'"

Tehran has long said any peace deal with Washington depends ​in part on an end to fighting in Lebanon.

In northern Israel on Tuesday, Israeli troops operating in the Ramim Ridge area close to Lebanon's border killed one person in an incident in which they returned ‌fire, the military said.

Israel has never halted its Lebanon campaign, which has killed thousands of people, saying the conflict should be treated separately from any U.S.-Iranian ceasefire. Hezbollah has also continued its attacks.

At the same time, Tehran has continued to block most shipping through the ‌Strait of Hormuz, which before the war carried a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural ⁠gas. Washington has imposed its own ⁠blockade of Iranian ports.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on ​Tuesday that ship traffic through Hormuz is rising "very meaningfully", but added it would take many months ⁠to get back to normal flows of ‌energy once the war is over.

Trump has said any peace deal must ensure ​Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon. Iran's demands include the lifting of international sanctions, the release of billions of dollars in frozen assets and recognition of its control of the strait.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Sounds like they’ve launched strikes against Iran…just when it looked like it might be over but guess that was never the Donald and war criminal Netanyahus plan from the start…

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