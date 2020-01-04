Trump declares an Iranian's general's 'reign of terror' over

U.S. President Donald Trump declared Friday that a “reign of terror is over" as he marked the death of an Iranian general killed in a U.S. strike and as the Pentagon scrambled to reinforce the American military presence in the Middle East in preparation for reprisals.
Gen. Qassem Soleimani “made the death of innocent people his sick passion,” Trump said from his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, adding “a lot of lives would have been saved” if he'd been hunted down years ago.
The United States is sending nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Mideast in the volatile aftermath of the killing ordered by Trump, defense officials said.
Also Friday, the Pentagon placed an Army brigade in Italy on alert to fly into Lebanon if needed to protect the American Embassy there, part of a series of military moves to protect U.S. interests in the Middle East. Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official said the U.S. could send 130 to more than 700 troops to Beirut from Italy. The official was not authorized to be identified.
Reinforcements were ordered as U.S. officials said they had compelling intelligence that Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force who was killed in the U.S. strike, was planning a significant campaign of violence against the United States.
Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision not yet announced by the Pentagon, said the new contingent of troops is from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. They are in addition to about 700 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne who deployed to Kuwait earlier this week after the storming of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by Iran-backed militiamen and their supporters.
Trump said of Soleimani: “We take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over.”
But the dispatching of extra troops reflects concern about potential Iranian retaliatory action for the killing. It also runs counter to Trump's repeated push to extract the United States from Mideast conflicts. Prior to this week's troop deployments, the administration had sent 14,000 additional troops to the Mideast since May, when it first publicly claimed Iran was planning attacks on U.S. interests.
The reinforcements took shape as Trump gave his first comments on the strike, declaring that he ordered the killing of Soleimani because he had killed and wounded many Americans over the years and was plotting to kill many more. “He should have been taken out many years ago," he added.
The strike marked a major escalation in the conflict between Washington and Iran, as Iran vowed “harsh retaliation" for the killing of the senior military leader. The two nations have faced repeated crises since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.
The United States urged its citizens to leave Iraq “immediately” as fears mounted that the strike and any retaliation by Iran could ignite a conflict that engulfs the region.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the strike as “wholly lawful,” saying that Soleimani posed an “imminent” threat against the U.S. and its interests in the region.
“There was an imminent attack,” Pompeo told Fox News. “The orchestrator, the primary motivator for the attack, was Qassem Soleimani."
The White House did not inform lawmakers before the strike. It was expected to give classified briefings to members of Congress and staff in the afternoon. Defense Secretary Mark Esper notified House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the strike shortly before the Pentagon confirmed it publicly.
Pompeo called world leaders Friday to explain and defend Trump’s decision to order the airstrike that has sparked fears of an explosion of anti-American protests as well as more violence in the already unstable Middle East.
The State Department said Pompeo had spoken Friday with top officials in Afghanistan, Britain, China, France, Germany and Pakistan.
In his calls with the British and German foreign ministers as well as China’s state councilor, Pompeo stressed that Trump acted to counter an imminent threat to U.S. lives in the region but also that the U.S. is committed to “de-escalation” of tensions, according to the department's summaries of the conversations.
De-escalation was not mentioned in the department's summary of his call with the French foreign minister, nor in his calls with Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani or the Pakistani military chief of staff. In those calls Pompeo “underscored the Iranian regime’s destabilizing actions through the region and the Trump Administration’s resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities and partners," the department said.
Trump opted not to play a round of golf on Friday, and he was not expected to be seen publicly until he travels to Miami for an afternoon event for his reelection campaign.
Toasted Heretic
All the talk about "an imminent attack" reminds me of WMDs and 45 minutes capabilities from a previous misadventure.
Also, what did Trump tweet back in November 2011, as the US entered an election year? “In order to get [re-]elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran.”
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jan/03/suleimani-assassination-trump-macho-appeal
Burning Bush
They killed a high ranking General during peacetime.
What a cowardly act.
If US soldiers had any honor and dignity, they would have disobey the order to murder people.
And worst of all, Al Qaida in Idlib is given a pass and the US never attacks them.
PTownsend
Trump's the best thing that's happened to the military-industrial complex. Has anyone seen his latest tax info to see which corporations he's invested in? His current Secretary of Defense is from Raytheon, replacing one from Boeing, two of the globe's largest defense contractors.
After tearing up the Iran nuclear deal Trump's started a war with Iran, sending even more US troops to the Middle East in the US's ongoing wars for oil.
Trump's keeping US troops in around 150 different countries and continuing the Bush-Obama-Trump war in Afghanistan and elsewhere.
More money for overseas wars for oil instead of healthcare, infrastructure and other programs benefitting the 99%, i.e. those who'll pay more in taxes because of the wars while the .01% pay less, thanks to Trump and the GOP.
No more wars for oil. And gas.
Chip Star
Even for an article that specific puts responsibility for this act on Donny, you refuse to criticize him and instead chose to criticize the US. How transparent can you be?
nostromo
I suspect your comfort will be short lived as he will be replaced by someone more extreme no doubt
extanker
Now that is funny.
Chip Star
And accurate.
coskuri
Please Mr Trump, go play golf and let the pros of the Pentagone do their job.
serendipitous1
Trump is really trying to change the subject. So, based on his fundamentally flawed logic, if Iran killed Pompeo in order to 'prevent war', it would be ok? This is going to end in many lost lives, both American and Iranian/Iraqi.
Chip Star
*The United States is sending nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Mideast in the volatile aftermath of the killing ordered by Trump, defense officials said.*
Trumpophiles: So much for Donny getting us out of endless wars in the ME. Am I right, or am I right?
CrazyJoe
How many Americans will have to pay the ultimate penalty/death, thanks to this awful man's ploy to get reelected?
This really crosses a very dangerous line. Assassination of a high-ranking military official and very popular leader in Iran. Trump has just endangered every American general, diplomat and prominent American as well as regular American citizens abroad. His stupid departure from the JCPOA (aka "the Iran nuclear deal") despite Iran's adherence and resulting escalations have made the world a far more dangerous place. Great job by Donnie.
PTownsend
Counter to previous posts claiming those who don't blindly follow Trump are traitors. But then flamers just want to keep fires burning.
kurisupisu
A large part of the American economy is dedicated to war.Hollywood is full of companies producing movies which glorify violence.
Blaming Trump,for what is plainly American nature is incoherent...
SJ
The assassination by a drone within a sovereign country during peace time was only possible because Iran does not have nuke. Can the U.S. do the same in North Korea? I would bet "No".
Chip Star
Uhh. . . Donny ordered the killing. Smooth “logic” you’ve displayed.
PTownsend
Further increasing costs to working and middle class taxpayers, those whose sons and daughters will do the fighting that benefits the .01%, ie. those in Trump's 'elite class'.
Wait and see how long it takes for Trump and the pols in Congress getting the largest campaign contributions from the various big war industries to ask for even more increases in the defense budget, and perhaps reallocations of moneys from public good programs to finance this latest war.
Trump and the GOP know the one thing they've got going is the economy, and they know to keep it strong they need to spend more on the military.
A dirty economy being made dirtier by Trump.