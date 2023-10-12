Trump says Israel's Netanyahu was not prepared for Hamas attack

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what he described as a lack of preparation for a weekend attack by Palestinian Hamas militants that killed at least 1,200 people in Israel.
Speaking to Fox News, Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Netanyahu "has been hurt very badly" due to the attack.
"He was not prepared. He was not prepared and Israel was not prepared. And under Trump, they wouldn't have had to be prepared," he said.
Trump's comments came as Israel was still collecting its dead and reeling from one of the most devastating attacks in its history. It has retaliated with air strikes on Gaza that have killed at least 1,200 Palestinians.
One of Trump's opponents in the Republican contest, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, criticized the former president over the comments.
"(It) is absurd that anyone, much less someone running for President, would choose now to attack our friend and ally, Israel," DeSantis wrote on social media.
Trump and Netanyahu had a close relationship during Trump's time as president, though cracks have appeared in their once ironclad rapport.
Speaking to supporters in Florida on Wednesday evening, Trump again commented on Israeli security preparedness, pointing to "some of the things that went wrong over the last week".
Trump added: "They've gotta straighten it out because they're fighting potentially a very big force, they're fighting potentially with Iran."© Thomson Reuters 2023.
Ass
He's right. As usual.
Uchujin
This genius big brain person, is he still free?
Roy
By all accounts he is married. Sometimes he even remembers to whom.
wtfjapan
he just stated that HAMAS was smart, this moron has no sense of shame
Keepyer Internetpoints
Not prepared?
This is exactly what Netanyahu wanted, prepared or not!
That is the actual point here. Netanyahu is a monster who was hoping for any thin excuse to execute a massacre in Palestine. He is grateful for the attack at the concert, so much so one would be well within reason to suspect he had Mossad orchestrate it.
PTownsend
Is the failed insurrection leader, convicted sexual predator, and serial liar, trying to say that among the classified secret clearance level documents that he illegally took was information about the Hamas attack he could have sold Netanyahu. Or that he sold classified infomation to Hamas because they were a higher bidder than Israel. He is a clear and present danger not just to the USA, but also to the world
JJE
He has basically stated something that is factually true on the face of it. Something the media and the pundits have been openly debating for days now - the blindly obvious that authorities were caught off guard. Something many Israelis have been saying themselves on many levels.
Yet some quarters attack him. Amazing.
Strangerland
Nettanyahoo/Israel clearly was unprepared.
You'd think Hamas was trying to do it secretly so as not to be found out before they could execute their plan.
Jimizo
He does have a point here.
Let’s not get silly. Stolen election?
Mocheake
He is the last person who should be commenting on security and preparedness. Maybe he can show Netanyahu and Mossad how to effectively leave classified documents all over unsecured spaces where anyone can get at them and then not give a damn.
Jimizo
Like Ron DeSantis who was quoted here? A candidate for the nomination attacking another candidate?
As you say, amazing. Never happened before.
Trump is clearly a victim.
Must be the deep state, MSM etc.
wallace
He will claim anything to boost himself up and usually does but grabbing at the horrendous events in Israel to gain political points is beyond the pale.
bass4funk
What?
Democrats? BIDEN?
Simon Foston
Hasn't anyone told Trump that this isn't the way conservatives are supposed to talk about Saint Bibi?
bass4funk
Well, exactly, I think for whatever, a third-world, rag-tag organization like Hamas could pull off something this extraordinary with the backing of Iran and without even the Mossad knowing about this is just a cataclysmic blow to Israel, their government, and Netanyahu. One thing is for sure, they won't make that same mistake again.
The same goes for the US and 9/11, the CIA and NSA all dropped the ball as well, but now with this administration opening up our borders and with all the illegals pouring in, and not having an idea as to who these people are or their backgrounds, they all disappeared into society and we can never know, so could the US be attacked again like it was on 911? Now because of the policies of this administration, more than ever. Not sure how Israel will go forward with this, but there are major changes that need to be made.
bass4funk
The man is no Saint, not sure where you got that, but he is a human, fallible, flawed, but he has made a huge mistake, or rather his intelligence agencies did.
virusrex
It is a huge feat to make DeSantis appear less irrational and inflammatory in his comments in comparison.
Fighto!
There is zero doubt Israel's intelligence agencies failed badly. Their territory was attacked on multiple fronts. Hamas broke through defense walls at will. The IDF seemed horribly unprepared. Tiny Ron De Sanctimonious - as usual - is way off the mark.
What worries me is this - does Israel have the ability to successfully go after and kill the Hamas leadership? I now have serious doubts about Israeli Intelligence.
wallace
The intelligence failures of the CIA and Mossad will ring for a long time to come and in rumors Egypt told Israel about the planned Hamas attacks three days before it happened.