Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump walks off after an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait during an event with the Economic Club of Chicago, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
world

Trump says it would be a 'smart thing' if he spoke to Putin, though he won't confirm he has

6 Comments
By JILL COLVIN and STEVE PEOPLES
CHICAGO

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to say whether he's spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin since leaving office, as reported in journalist Bob Woodward's latest book. But if the two did speak, Trump said, it would be “a smart thing” for the United States.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, was pressed on his communication with the Russian president during a wide-ranging — and sometimes contentious — interview with Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago. Woodward reports in his book “War” that Trump has had as many as seven private phone calls with Putin since leaving the White House and secretly sent the Russian president COVID-19 test machines during the height of the pandemic.

A Trump campaign spokesperson previously denied the report. During Tuesday's interview, Micklethwait posed the question to Trump directly: "Can you say yes or no whether you have talked to Vladimir Putin since you stopped being president?

“I don’t comment on that,” Trump responded. “But I will tell you that if I did, it’s a smart thing. If I’m friendly with people, if I can have a relationship with people, that’s a good thing and not a bad thing in terms of a country.”

Trump said that Putin, who invaded neighboring Ukraine and who has been accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court, is well respected in Russia and touted his relationship with him, as well as the authoritarian leaders of North Korea and China.

“Look, I had a very good relationship with President Xi and a very good relationship with Putin, and a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un," he said. Of Putin, he later added, "Russia has never had a president that they respect so much.”

Woodward reported that Trump asked an aide to leave his office at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, so that the former president could have a private call with Putin in early 2024. The aide, whom Woodward doesn’t name, said there have been multiple calls between Trump and Putin since Trump left office, perhaps as many as seven, according to the book, though it does not detail what they discussed.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung called the reporting false. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the reporting about the calls was “not true.”

Trump’s relationship with Putin has been scrutinized since his 2016 campaign for president, when he memorably called on Russia to find and make public missing emails deleted by Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent. Trump publicly sided with Putin over U.S. intelligence officials on whether Russia had interfered in the 2016 election to help him, and Trump has criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's attack.

Later in Tuesday's interview, Trump refused to say whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the November election. He also claimed there was a peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election, despite his supporters' violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Come on. You had a peaceful transfer of power compared to Venezuela,” Micklethwait responded.

6 Comments
“Look, I had a very good relationship with President Xi and a very good relationship with Putin, and a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un," he said. Of Putin, he later added, "Russia has never had a president that they respect so much.”

A president should never have "very good" personal relationships with dictators. He will become their useful idiot.

Wonder what Putin is offering Trump in the case that he wins.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

“I don’t comment on that,” Trump responded. “But I will tell you that if I did, it’s a smart thing. If I’m friendly with people, if I can have a relationship with people, that’s a good thing and not a bad thing in terms of a country.”

If there was really a 'Deep State' on a witch hunt against Trump the NSA would have a whistleblower suddenly appear this October with the recordings of Trump receiving his marching orders from Putin.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It’s time to wheel him into a fake Oval Office on the back nine of Trump National, tell him he won, hand him a Diet Coke, a “Noble Prize”, a pic of Ivanka and a Happy Meal, play a montage video of despots praising him, quietly close the door & walk away.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

“I don’t comment on that,” Trump responded.

Yeah, because of the Logan act...

“But I will tell you that if I did, it’s a smart thing. If I’m friendly with people, if I can have a relationship with people, that’s a good thing and not a bad thing in terms of a country.”

Yup. Trump is Putin's useful idiot.

We saw how easy it was for Kamala to manipulate Trump in the debate.

Putin is a master manipulator: Trump is putty in his hands.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A Trump campaign spokesperson previously denied the report. During Tuesday's interview, Micklethwait posed the question to Trump directly: "Can you say yes or no whether you have talked to Vladimir Putin since you stopped being president?

“I don’t comment on that,”

What? The Moron comments on everything from Hannibal Lector to the dangers of sharks - yet he won't comment on whether he's been having late night girl talks with his BFF Putin? Give me a break...

Vlad has likely been giving him tips on using Novichuk - Harris better check those doorknobs before touching them...

“Look, I had a very good relationship with President Xi and a very good relationship with Putin, and a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un," he said. Of Putin, he later added, "Russia has never had a president that they respect so much.”

Wow, there is so much dictator love there...you can just tell he wants to join the tyrant club...

But given his severe mental breakdown over the past several months, there's little chance of that - unless he decides to flee to Russia or China after losing with a few Top Secret docs he's hidden away...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He surely spoke with Putin.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Ya the 3 out of the 4 dictators of the world. Of course he is buddy buddy with them

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trump’s a fascist. His own people, fellow republicans, are calling him this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

