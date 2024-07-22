 Japan Today
world

Trump says Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden

2 Comments
By Kanishka Singh, Gram Slattery and Nathan Layne
WASHINGTON

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Sunday he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat in November's election than Democratic President Joe Biden, who earlier in the day stepped aside as his party's candidate.

CNN said the Republican former president made the comments to the network shortly after Biden announced his decision. Trump and his campaign later also attacked Biden and Harris on social media while saying Biden was unfit to continue serving as president.

Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Trump. Biden endorsed Harris to replace him as the party's candidate.

Biden had faced growing doubts about his reelection chances after a weak and faltering performance in a televised debate against Trump late last month.

On his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump said Biden "was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve."

Trump said: "We will suffer greatly because of his (Biden's) presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly."

Trump and Biden had been mostly tied in polls, but after the debate some polls showed Trump narrowly ahead of the president in a match-up for the November elections.

The Trump campaign had already begun discussions about how it would redeploy campaign resources for the possibility of Biden's dropping out, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

Given that any alternative Democratic candidate would likely have different strengths and weaknesses than Biden, that person said, the president's dropping out would require rethinking where to spend ad dollars and where to deploy resources more generally.

Publicly, Trump campaign advisers and allies have been telling reporters they are not worried about facing Harris because they can simply tie her to Biden's record in office, particularly on immigration and inflation. They say they will try to portray Harris, and any of the other candidates being suggested as alternatives for the Democrats, as being to the left of Biden on various policies.

In a statement after Biden dropped out, the Trump campaign said Harris was Biden's "enabler in chief." The campaign said Biden and Harris owned each other's records and "there is no distance between the two."

The official Republican National Committee YouTube channel published a two minute video on Sunday afternoon attacking Harris over immigration policies, alleging she neglected that issue.

In recent weeks, Trump's campaign and some of his allies have launched pre-emptive political attacks on Harris to try to discredit her amid talk she could replace Biden atop the party's 2024 presidential ticket.

In March 2021 Biden said Harris would lead efforts with Mexico and Central American nations to address illegal immigration.

Republicans have seized on that to accuse her of failing to stem the flow of millions of migrants crossing illegally into the United States, although she was never directly responsible for securing the southern border.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Harris will make Usha, the Indian-American wife of Vance a non-issue. Trump wins easily. Americans are not ready for a colored woman to be President.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Trump is always right! She is only VP because the Marxist dems forced Biden to accept her so they could push more of their race hustling agenda.

Harris is a failure who placed black men in prison for marijuana offenses while she went on a radio show and cackled and bragged about smoking weed in college. Black Americans, especially black men understand who she is.

At the dem convention she will be replaced with Hillary.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

He also said he would build the wall and Covid would disappear.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Trump might be hoping it'll be VP Harris, but that hasn't been decided yet, has it?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

He never said covid would disappear unlike Biden who went on national tv and said if you take the vaccine, you will be 100% protected and will never catch covid again.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

She would be easier to beat.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

