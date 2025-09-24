 Japan Today
US President Donald Trump told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky he had 'great respect for the fight that Ukraine is putting up' while meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly Image: AFP
world

Trump says Kyiv can win back 'all of Ukraine' in major shift

By Shaun Tandon with Danny Kemp in Washington
UNITED NATIONS

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Ukraine could win back all of its territory from Russia -- and even go further -- in a major pivot after meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The astonishing turnaround came shortly after Trump also called for NATO countries to shoot down any Russian jets that violate their airspace.

"I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump said on his Truth Social network after his talks with Zelenskyy.

Trump also said Russia was "fighting aimlessly" after three years of war, in an apparent change of heart just over a month after he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The U.S. president has previously shown lukewarm support for Zelenskyy, with whom he had a huge televised Oval Office bust-up in February during which he told the Ukrainian "you don't have the cards" to win.

But in his social media post on Tuesday, Trump dismissed Russia as a "paper tiger," saying that "Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act."

"With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not?" Trump wrote.

He added that as Russia's economy gets worse "Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!"

During his meeting at with Zelenskyy on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly, Trump said he had "great respect for the fight that Ukraine is putting up. It's pretty amazing actually."

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for his "personal efforts to stop this war" and echoed Trump's call for European countries to stop buying Russian oil.

And after a series of recent incursions by Russian fighter jets and drones that have rattled Washington's NATO allies in Europe, Trump said they would be within their rights to act.

"Yes I do," Trump said when a reporter asked if NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace.

Trump however deflected questions about whether he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin was still a reliable negotiating partner despite Moscow's continued attacks on Ukraine.

"I'll let you know in about a month from now, okay?" Trump said when asked if he still trusted Putin.

The 79-year-old Republican has previously, and repeatedly, given deadlines of two weeks to make a decision on whether to take steps including fresh sanctions against Russia.

Tensions between Russia and Europe over Ukraine have escalated with the recent spate of aerial violations.

NATO scrambled jets after three Russian MiG-31 fighters on Friday breached Estonian airspace for some 12 minutes, prompting Estonia to call for a meeting of the UN Security Council and talks with NATO allies.

Fellow NATO member Poland said earlier this month that Russian drones had repeatedly violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine, in what Warsaw called an "act of aggression."

Germany reacted cautiously to Trump's comments on shooting down Russian planes, highlighting the need to avoid an "escalation trap."

"Level-headedness is not cowardice and not fear, but a responsibility towards your own country and towards peace in Europe," German defense minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday she discussed Russia's airspace violations with Trump at the U.N., and agreed on the need to cut Moscow's energy revenues.

Starting to think Trump is actually insane as he changes his mind so much

6 ( +9 / -3 )

Starting to think Trump is actually insane as he changes his mind so much.

It's a good thing, at least we know he's engaged. This is why I love this guy. Giving this deep thought. He wants this conflict to stop and Putin is not taking this seriously enough, Trump might give Zelenskyy all the tools Plus hit Russia with crippling sanctions in order to stop Russia in its tracks.

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

 said Tuesday that Ukraine could win back all of its territory from Russia -- and even go further

That sound will be good business for US business manufacturers. Make America Great Again!

-6 ( +2 / -8 )

Last week it was "sombre Trump " on show saying how Ukraine was going to have to relinquish territory for peace.

Who knows what the Trumpian Kaleidoscope Mind will have for us next week.

Russia gets Greenland maybe ?

5 ( +7 / -2 )

bass4funk

Starting to think Trump is actually insane as he changes his mind so much.

It's a good thing, at least we know he's engaged. This is why I love this guy.

I thought you think that the war for Ukraine is hopeless and that they won’t get any territory back. Now you agree with Trump that they can?

2 ( +4 / -2 )

I thought you think that the war for Ukraine is hopeless

Yes, that's right

and that they won’t get any territory back.

I still believe so.

Now you agree with Trump that they can?

I don't so much agree with Trump, but if he does something to stop or at least slow Vlad down, why not try?

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

It's a good thing, at least we know he's engaged. This is why I love this guy.

> I thought you think that the war for Ukraine is hopeless and that they won’t get any territory back. Now you agree with Trump that they can?

That’s exactly how you know that MAGA isn’t driven by principle or morals, they’re driven only to follow whatever one single insane man says.

Our leader changes his mind constantly with no logic? “I love the guy!”

No consistency? No problem!

5 ( +5 / -0 )

That’s exactly how you know that MAGA isn’t driven by principle or morals, they’re driven only to follow whatever one single insane man says.

No, we just see things how they are and not what we would like it to be.

Our leader changes his mind constantly with no logic? “I love the guy!”

No logic, hardly

No consistency? No problem!

Summed up the last administration to a tee.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

bass4funk

I don't so much agree with Trump, but if he does something to stop or at least slow Vlad down, why not try?

Does that include sending arms to Ukraine?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Wait, so who has all the cards now?

if he does something to stop or at least slow Vlad down, why not try?

Quite the change from your recent stance that he should just walk away and “real men don’t get involved in other people’s arguments”

3 ( +3 / -0 )

He probably just is remembering something Putin told him about how Ukraine will be restored under Putin's leadership.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

bass4funkToday  07:01 am JST

Starting to think Trump is actually insane as he changes his mind so much.

It's a good thing, at least we know he's engaged. This is why I love this guy. Giving this deep thought. He wants this conflict to stop and Putin is not taking this seriously enough, Trump might give Zelenskyy all the tools Plus hit Russia with crippling sanctions in order to stop Russia in its tracks.

Why is this still "might" 200 days in? Shouldn't he have been playing the role of president back in January?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

bass4funkToday  07:35 am JST

No consistency? No problem!

Summed up the last administration to a tee.

Your previous statements were that Biden had evil policies. Now we are just back to "I don't know, Democrat". Fascinating.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

"I'll let you know in about a month from now, okay?" Trump said when asked if he still trusted Putin.

Giving Putin lots of time to go to work on Trump's malleable mush of a brain.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Why is this still "might" 200 days in? Shouldn't he have been playing the role of president back in January?

He has been even before January, where have you been??

Your previous statements were that Biden had evil policies.

Oh, absolutely!

Now we are just back to "I don't know, Democrat". Fascinating.

As usual taking things out of context, no surprise there.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Quite the change from your recent stance that he should just walk away and “real men don’t get involved in other people’s arguments”

Nothing changed, but if Trump feels that this is the best way to stop Vlad, then that is how he feels, but I personally have my doubts. Now do I care? No, I don't.

Does that include sending arms to Ukraine?

I was never against to sending arms to Ukraine.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

He has been even before January, where have you been??

Sure, he said many times he’d have this war finished as President-Elect. Even before January. He must have misplaced all his cards.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

