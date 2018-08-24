Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, on August 21, 2018 Photo: AFP/File
world

Trump says market would 'crash' if he were impeached

6 Comments
By Mandel Ngan
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Thursday that the U.S. economy would collapse if he were impeached.

"I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor, because without this thinking, you would see -- you would see numbers that you wouldn't believe in reverse," Trump told the program Fox and Friends.

Trump was responding to a question on his mounting legal woes after his former attorney Michael Cohen said under oath that Trump instructed him to commit a felony by breaking U.S. campaign finance laws.

The president then launched into a rambling statement on job creation and other economic progress he said had been made during his presidency and insisted Americans would be much worse off if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election.

"I don't know how you can impeach somebody who has done a great job," Trump said.

Truly a Kennedy-esque speech that is sure to unite the nation and bring closure to this issue.

And his true believers say 'it is ordained'.

With Trump pushing measure to heat up an economy that's been hot for years - prior to elections, curiously - there's a high likelihood of serious corrections ahead.

self delusion at it's finest... I suspect the opposite would happen actually....

Prove it.

Truly a Kennedy-esque speech that is sure to unite the nation and bring closure to this issue.

Sarcasm?

Sarcasm?

The market might go down in the short term due to the political instability impeachment would signify. Pretty sure it would rebound though once the daily storm of instability that is Trump was removed from office. No more trade wars? No more destroying alliances? I doubt Pence would follow Trump's precedent on these things, so the market would probably be happy.

