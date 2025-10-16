 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump holds a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Modi at the White House in Washington D.C.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are pictured in a mirror as they attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard Image: Reuters/Nathan Howard
world

Trump says Modi has assured him India will not buy Russian oil

2 Comments
By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him that India will stop buying oil from Russia, a move Trump described as a “big step” in efforts to isolate Moscow economically.

“So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia,” Trump told reporters during a White House event.

“That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing.”

The Indian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to emailed questions about whether Modi had made such a commitment to Trump.

An Indian pledge to halt buying Russian oil would mark a potential turning point in global energy diplomacy, as Washington intensifies efforts to choke Moscow's oil revenues amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.

It would also signal a major shift by one of Moscow’s top energy customers and could reshape the calculus for other nations still importing Russian crude. It comes as Trump seeks to leverage bilateral relationships to enforce economic isolation, rather than relying solely on multilateral sanctions.

During his comments to reporters, Trump added that India could not "immediately" halt shipments, calling it "a little bit of a process, but that process will be over soon."

Login to comment

Trump says a lot of things that turn out either to be lies or exaggerations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Indian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to emailed questions about whether Modi had made such a commitment to Trump.

The liar in chief could be telling porkies. Would be good if true, but not sure why Modi would stop buying Russian oil.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

