Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
world

Trump says Musk, Ramaswamy will form outside group to advise White House on government efficiency

4 Comments
By COLLEEN LONG and JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said Elon Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency" — which is not, despite the name, a government agency.

The acronym “DOGE” is a nod to Musk's favorite cryptocurrency, dogecoin. Trump said in a statement that Musk and Ramaswamy will work from outside the government to offer the White House “advice and guidance” and will partner with the Office of Management and Budget to “drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.” He added that the move would shock government systems.

It's not clear how the organization will operate. It could come under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which dictates how external groups that advise the government must operate and be accountable to the public.

Federal employees are generally required to disclose their assets and entanglements to ward off any potential conflicts of interest, and to divest significant holdings relating to their work. Because Musk and Ramaswamy would not be formal federal workers, they would not face those requirements or ethical limitations.

Musk has been a constant presence at Mar-a-Lago since Trump won the presidential election.

The president-elect has often said he would give Musk a formal role overseeing a group akin to a blue-ribbon commission that would recommend ways to slash spending and make the federal government more efficient. Musk at one point suggested he could find more than $2 trillion in savings — nearly a third of total annual government spending.

Trump had made clear that Musk would likely not hold any kind of full-time position, given his other commitments.

“I don’t think I can get him full-time because he’s a little bit busy sending rockets up and all the things he does,” Trump said at a rally in Michigan in September. “He said the waste in this country is crazy. And we’re going to get Elon Musk to be our cost cutter.”

Ramaswamy suspended his campaign in January and threw his support behind Trump.

Trump said in his statement the two will “pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies.”

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said Elon Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency" — which is not, despite the name, a government agency."

Trump sure is putting the most capable people in charge. America will see its golden age coming. It sure dodged a bullet with Harris loss.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

This is a good idea. Government at all levels is bloated with unnecessary departments, projects, and staff. Having worked in a government department as a contractor, I saw a lot of waste, including projects started with lots of resources poured into them but never finished, people doing busywork and creating unnecessary paperwork, people doing very little at all, while a few competent people carried the load.

I hope they take a judicious razor to the bureaucracy and get rid of partisan bureaucrats who are just there to feather their own nests.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

That's great. Hopefully the phone in that room isn't connected to anything.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

BurgerlandToday 11:08 am JST

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday said Elon Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency" — which is not, despite the name, a government agency."

Trump sure is putting the most capable people in charge. America will see its golden age coming. It sure dodged a bullet with Harris loss.

I'm glad you like the China hawks.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

