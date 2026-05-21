Trump says negotiations with Iran in final stages, warns of attacks if deal fails

A man holds a flag with a picture of late leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, late Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, during a rally in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

By Jana Choukeir and Humeyra Pamuk

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that negotiations with Iran were "in the final stages", while warning of further attacks unless Tehran agrees to a peace deal.

Six weeks since Trump paused Operation Epic Fury for a ceasefire, talks to end the war have shown ‌little progress. Trump said this week he came close to ordering more attacks, but held off to allow time for negotiations.

"We're in the final stages of Iran. We'll see what happens. Either have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won't happen," he told reporters. "Ideally I'd like to see few people killed, as opposed to a ‌lot. We can do it either way."

Speaking later at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Trump reprised his either/or rhetoric - "We may have ⁠to hit them very hard... but maybe not" - and reiterated his determination not to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Tehran, for ⁠its part, accused Trump of plotting ⁠to restart the war, and threatened to retaliate for any strikes with attacks beyond the Middle East.

"If aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will extend ‌beyond the region this time," the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran's top peace negotiator, said in an audio message on social media that "obvious ⁠and hidden moves by the enemy" showed the Americans were preparing new attacks.

Foreign ⁠ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei later said the U.S. had to end its "piracy" against Iranian ships - a reference to the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports.

"Despite the negative record of the other side over the past year and a half, Iran is pursuing the path of negotiations with seriousness and good faith, but it has strong and reasonable suspicion over America's performance," Baghaei said.

In the latest diplomatic push, the interior minister of Pakistan - which hosted the only round of ⁠peace talks so far and has since been the conduit for messages between the sides - was in Tehran on Wednesday.

Baghaei said Washington and Tehran continued to exchange messages through ⁠the Pakistani minister's mediation.

Iran submitted a new offer to the United ‌States this week. Tehran's descriptions suggest it largely repeats terms previously rejected by Trump, including demands for control of the Strait of Hormuz, compensation for war damage, lifting of sanctions, release of frozen assets and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the area.

Trump has said he called off attacks this week at the last minute in response to requests from several of Iran's Gulf neighbours. On Tuesday he said he had been an hour away from ordering strikes.

CHINESE TANKERS CROSS STRAIT

Iran has largely shut the Strait of Hormuz ‌to all ships apart from its own since the U.S.-Israeli campaign began in February, causing the biggest disruption to global energy supplies in history. The U.S. responded last month with its own blockade of Iran's ports.

Iran says it aims to reopen the strait to friendly countries that abide by its terms. That could potentially include fees for access, which Washington says would be unacceptable.

Baghaei said late on Wednesday that Iran was ready to establish with Oman a mechanism to ensure sustainable security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Two giant Chinese tankers laden with a total of around 4 million barrels of oil exited the strait on Wednesday. Iran had announced last week, while Trump was in Beijing for a summit, that it had agreed to ease rules for Chinese ships.

South Korea's foreign minister said on Wednesday a Korean tanker was crossing the strait in cooperation with Iran.

Shipping ​monitor Lloyd's List said at least 54 ships had transited the strait last week, about double the previous week. Iran said 26 ships had crossed in the past 24 hours, still only a fraction of the 140 per day before the war.

PRESSURE TO END WAR

Trump is under pressure to end the war, with soaring ‌energy prices hurting his Republican Party ahead of congressional elections in November. Since the ceasefire, his public comments have veered from threats to restart bombing and claims that a deal is close.

The fluctuating U.S. stance has sent oil prices swinging. Benchmark one-month Brent crude futures dropped to $105.76 per barrel late on Wednesday, down 4.95% on the day on revived hopes of a deal.

"Investors are keen to gauge whether Washington ‌and Tehran can actually find common ground and reach a peace agreement, with the U.S. stance shifting daily," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

The U.S.-Israeli ⁠bombing killed thousands of people in Iran before it was ⁠suspended in a ceasefire in early April. Israel has also killed thousands more and ​driven hundreds of thousands from their homes in Lebanon, which it invaded in pursuit of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia. Iranian strikes on Israel and neighbouring ⁠Gulf states have killed dozens of people.

Trump and Israeli Prime ‌Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said when they launched the war that their aims were to curb Iran's support for regional militias, ​dismantle its nuclear programme, destroy its missile capabilities and make it easier for Iranians to topple their rulers.

But Iran has so far retained its stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium, and its ability to threaten neighbours with missiles, drones and proxy militias. Its clerical rulers, who put down a mass uprising at the start of the year, have faced no sign of organized opposition since the war began.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.