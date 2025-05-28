Trump says Putin 'playing with fire' as sanctions pressure grows

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Vladimir Putin Tuesday that he was "playing with fire," taking a fresh jab at his Russian counterpart as Washington weighs new sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine war.
Trump's latest broadside showed his frustration with stalled ceasefire talks and comes two days after he called the Kremlin leader "absolutely CRAZY" following a major drone attack on Ukraine.
Moscow, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, insisted it was responding to escalating Ukrainian strikes on its own civilians and accused Kyiv of trying to "disrupt" peace efforts.
Diplomatic efforts to end the war have intensified in recent weeks but Putin has been accused of stalling peace talks.
"What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He's playing with fire!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.
Trump did not specify the "really bad" things he said he had protected Russia from, or make any specific threats.
But the Wall Street Journal and CNN both reported that the Republican was now considering fresh sanctions as early as this week.
Trump told reporters on Sunday he was "absolutely" weighing such a move.
The White House said Trump was keeping "all options" open.
"This war is Joe Biden's fault, and President Trump has been clear he wants to see a negotiated peace deal. President Trump has also smartly kept all options on the table," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told AFP in a statement.
Biden, Trump's Democratic predecessor, imposed sweeping sanctions after Russia's invasion. Trump has so far avoided what he says could be "devastating" sanctions on Russian banks.
But Trump's recent rebukes mark a sharp change from his previous attitude towards Putin, whom he often speaks of with admiration.
His frustration at his failure to end a war he said he could solve within 24 hours boiled over at the weekend after Russia's drone barrage killed at least 13 people.
"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" Trump posted.
Russia has kept up attacks despite a phone call eight days ago in which Trump said Putin had agreed to immediately start talks.
Moscow did not react to Trump's comments on Tuesday, but it earlier sought to blame Ukraine for the impasse.
"Kyiv, with the support of some European countries, has taken a series of provocative steps to thwart negotiations initiated by Russia," the Russian defense ministry said.
Civilians including women and children were injured in what it said were Ukrainian drone strikes. Russian air defenses destroyed 2,331 Ukrainian drones between May 20 and 27, it said.
Ukraine said it was Russia that had targeted civilians.
"We need to end this eternal waiting -- Russia needs more sanctions," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Tuesday on Telegram.
U.S. lawmakers have stepped up calls for Trump to slap sanctions on Russia.
Veteran Republican Senator Chuck Grassley called for strong measures to let Putin to know it was "game over."
Two other senators, Republican Lindsay Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal, also called for heavy "secondary" sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil, gas and raw materials.
Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg told Fox News that the next peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, if they happen, would likely take place in Geneva after Moscow rejected the Vatican as a venue.
The aim would then be to get Trump, Putin and Zelensky together "and hammer this thing out," he added.
The Swiss government would not confirm that it would host the talks.
"Switzerland remains ready to offer its good offices," the foreign ministry told AFP in a statement, adding that it was "in contact with all parties."
Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in more than three years in Istanbul in early May.© 2025 AFP
plasticmonkey
Says she without elaborating.
Underworld
Wow, Putin really angered Trump by calling him emotional.
Of course, we know that Putin has no interest in peace.
Will Trump slap on more sanctions? Not sure. He may let the Congress sanctions bill proceed, however.
TaiwanIsNotChina
When Trump finally flops, Biden should say "Trump's flip-flop is Biden's fault".
plasticmonkey
Me! Me! Me!
What a child.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Sanctions are not enough, I fear. Support must be given to the anti-air defenses of Ukraine. Also a US statement saying it will be part of the coalition of the willing wouldn't hurt.
falseflagsteve
Putin doesn’t give a monkey’s toss, he’s just carrying on with his current plans. A summer offensive is planned with more land to be taken.
geronimo2006
Vague threats are not going to inhibit Putin at all. Trump has repeatedly not followed through with his threat of sanctions, and is hardly likely to support giving any fresh military aid to Ukraine. Trump is all bark and no bite, and Putin knows it. Trump may be forced by the Senate to impose sanctions (perhaps in exchange for senate votes on his tax bill), but Putin calculates without fresh military aid to Ukraine Russia can withstand sanctions and be able to continue the war. Trump is weak, incompetent and compromised. Putin is calculating Trump will eventually walk away.
JJE
Loopy Keith Kellogg has had too much sugar on his breakfast. Switzerland has been ruled out as an honest venue - they joined sanctions on Moscow and took other moves to violate neutrality (including hosting that non-event last summer).
A safe bet is Putin is not going to meet with Zelensky in person for a number of reasons, there or anywhere. He just doesn't view him as a sovereign, rather a puppet of the West. Thus, not an equal and beneath contempt for the leader of a Great Power to deal with.
Graham, Blumenthal and the others (including loopy) named in the article are basically the war-hawks who have become cheer leaders for Kyiv during the course of multiple train rides there. Their sanctions package would inflict huge tariffs on not just China but India and the EU - yet we always miss the spiel about sanctions being a 'tax on US taxpayers', which is what the boomerang effect will make them.
TaiwanIsNotChina
russia is still a regional power and it is a long way to Kyiv.
TaiwanIsNotChina
If Trump were not an incompetent, he would be working out how the sanctions on India are going to work right now. I guess that means they are not being worked out.
stormcrow
And yet Trump huffs and puffs and threatens to blow Putin's house down but at the end of the day does absolutely nothing.
JJE
That is odd. At recent congressional hearings, Rubio referred to Russia as a "global power" that projects force globally and pointed out that is a reality to be appreciated (all on camera).
Sanctions don't scare Moscow. They have spent since 2008 preparing for this scenario and Russia excels at becoming a fortress, militarily and economically. Sanctions have inadvertently helped the country ramp up domestic production and become more self-sufficient. Growth for the last two years is 4.3% and 4.1% respectively. According to the IMF, Russia overtook Japan as the fourth-largest economy based on PPP in 2024, ranking behind only China, the US, and India.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Easily explained by the fact that Rubio is an idiot. He should have added the word "wannabe".
Peter Neil
All the people who said Putin was playing Trump were and are correct. Trump and his acolyte's are slow on the uptake.