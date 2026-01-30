 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington on January 29 Image: AFP
world

Trump says Putin agreed not to attack freezing Kyiv for a week

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to halt attacks on Kyiv and other cities for a week, as Moscow's strikes leave Ukraine facing its toughest winter since the start of the war.

Russian strikes on Ukraine's power infrastructure have left millions with disrupted light, heating and water supplies in freezing temperatures, pushing the war-battered country towards humanitarian crisis.

"Because of the cold, extreme cold... I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and the cities and towns for a week during this," Trump told a cabinet meeting at the White House.

"It's extraordinary. It's not just like cold, it's extraordinary cold. Record setting cold, over there too, they are having the same, it's a big pile of bad weather," added Trump, comparing it to a current cold snap in Washington.

"They've never experienced cold like that. And I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and the various towns for a week. And he agreed to do that, and I have to tell you, it was very nice."

There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin but Trump -- whose summit in Alaska with the Russian leader last August ended without a breakthrough -- said he trusted Putin to honor the agreement.

"I have to tell you, people said, 'don't waste the call. You're not going to get that.' And he did it," said Trump. "And we're very happy that they did it, because on top of everything else, that's not what they need is missiles coming into their towns and cities."

Ukraine's state weather agency on Thursday forecast a drastic dip in temperatures to as low as minus 30C in coming days as authorities race to restore services.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned in an evening address on Wednesday of fresh Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Trump added that there had been "a lot of progress" in US-brokered talks between Kyiv and Moscow to end Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbor, which will soon enter its fifth year.

Russian attacks killed six people in central and southern Ukraine on Thursday, regional authorities and emergency services said.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hoshi no Buranko

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Santera Mairi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Flu Season in Japan: What to Do, When to See a Doctor and Emergency Care Options

Savvy Tokyo

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 27 – Feb. 2)

GaijinPot Blog

Meet The Paper Pat: Balancing Teaching and Content Creation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog