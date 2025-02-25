Trump says Putin has accepted concept of peacekeepers as part of Ukraine deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts the idea of Europe sending peacekeepers to Ukraine as part of a ceasefire agreement, and French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe is ready to help.
Trump and Macron sketched out efforts to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war in Oval Office talks after they took part in a video conference with other G7 leaders to mark the third anniversary of the start of the Ukraine war.
"Yeah, he will accept that," Trump said about Putin's acceptance of a peacekeeping force. "I specifically asked him that question. He has no problem with it."
Macron, the first European leader to visit Trump since he regained power a month ago, said Europe has a role to play in providing security guarantees. He said first a truce needs to be negotiated and then a peace agreement backed up by security guarantees.
"We are ready and willing to provide those security guarantees, which could perhaps include troops, but they would be there to maintain peace," Macron said as he and Trump took questions from reporters in the Oval Office after a morning of meetings.
"They would not be along the front lines. They would not be part of any conflict. They would be there to ensure that the peace is respected," he said.
Trump said the United States is "very close" to a minerals deal with Ukraine and that he might meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later this week or next week to seal the agreement.
"He may come in this week or next week to sign the agreement, which would be nice," Trump said of Zelenskyy. He said he would also be meeting Putin at some point.
Trump and his team have been negotiating a minerals revenue-sharing agreement with Ukraine to recoup some of the money that the previous Biden administration had sent to Kyiv in the form of weapons to repel Russia.
Zelenskyy last week rejected U.S. demands for $500 billion in mineral wealth from Ukraine to repay Washington for wartime aid, saying the United States had supplied nowhere near that sum so far and offered no specific security guarantees in the agreement.
Asked if Ukraine should be willing to cede territory to Russia as part of a negotiated end to the war, Trump said, "Well, we're going to see" and noted that talks were just beginning.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is to visit Trump later in the week, amid alarm in Europe over Trump's hardening stance toward Ukraine and overtures to Moscow on the conflict.
Macron and Starmer are expected to try to convince Trump not to rush to a ceasefire deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin at any cost, keep Europe involved and discuss military guarantees to Ukraine.
Macron is trying to capitalize on a relationship with Trump built during their first presidential terms. He has said agreeing to a bad deal would amount to a capitulation of Ukraine and would signal weakness to the United States' foes, including China and Iran.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
11 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
Does anyone honestly believe Trump on this?
iknowall
Great progress by Trump!
This war never should have started in the first place, and the world is a better place with Trump in the White House, and not Biden, whose weakness was taken advantage of by Putin, as he waltzed into Ukraine.
TaiwanIsNotChina
My guess is Putin actually proposed that the EU could send truck drivers and russia could send its own "peacekeepers".
Yrral
Trump would sellout his mother,let alone Ukraine
Underworld
Really? I thought peacekeepers were a red line that Moscow would not accept.
I wonder if Trump is riffing. I hope not.
Peter Neil
the u.s. made a commitment to ukraine that it would defend and protect it in exchange for giving up its nuclear weapons after the fall of the ussr. ukraine kept its end of the deal.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yes, when you make things up, it is easy to declare victory. Trump never stopped russia anywhere in the world.
ok1517
That won't work!
If Putain ever accepted that "deal", he's definitely hiding something!
And Ukraine ceding territory to Russia?
Donald is out of his mind! But of course all he wants is a piece of the "Ukrainian cake", to be achieved by a Ribbentrop Pact Ver2.0.
Oh, and I definitely enjoyed the latest videos of Donald meeting Macron.
Trying to "pull Macron" - with no success.
Trying to indecently touch Macron - with no success!
On the other hand, Donald and the US representatives at the UN did such a "great job" (for Putain).
Voting with countries like North Korea, Belarus, and another 16 against the condemnation of Russia's aggression! Unbelievable!!!
TaiwanIsNotChina
That's right and it would have been better if we had a president prepared to deal with russia's violation.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The troops will need to be ready to go in after a ceasefire: russia doesn't do peace.
iknowall
Is it made up Russia annexed Crimea during the Obama-Biden administration?
Is it made up Russia invaded Ukraine during the Biden administration and not during Trump's first administration?
Underworld
iknowall
Yes. It’s made up.
Russia invaded during Trump’s first administration.