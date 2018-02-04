Trump says Republican memo vindicates him in Russia probe

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a controversial memo attacking federal law enforcement written by congressional Republicans vindicates him in the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Trump’s fervent embrace of the memo raised again the prospect that he may use it as justification to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who is conducting the investigation, or Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller.
Tweeting from his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said the memo “totally vindicates” him but added “the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their (sic) was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction.” He called the investigation “an American disgrace.”
The White House told Reuters on Friday there would be no changes at the Justice Department as a result of the memo’s conclusions.
The memo, written by Republicans on the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee chaired by Devin Nunes, argues the federal investigation of potential collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia was a product of political bias against Trump at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department.
Trump approved the release of the formerly classified memo without redactions, despite objections from the FBI in a move that deepens tension between the White House and senior law enforcement that has existed since Trump first took office.
Democrats contend the four-page memo mischaracterizes highly sensitive classified information and was intended to undermine the Mueller criminal probe that was launched in May 2017 as an outgrowth an earlier FBI investigation.
Jerrold Nadler, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement that Trump's decision to allow the release of the memo was “part of a coordinated propaganda effort to discredit, disable and defeat the Russia investigation.”
Some Republicans also were critical of the memo’s release. John Kasich, the governor of Ohio and a former rival of Trump’s for the presidential nomination, released a statement on Saturday calling it “a disservice to our country.”
Asked by reporters on Friday whether the memo made him more likely to fire Rosenstein or whether he had confidence in him, Trump replied, “You figure it out.”
Dismissing Rosenstein or Mueller would trigger a political firestorm much like the sacking of FBI Director James Comey by Trump last year.
Mueller also is examining whether Trump has obstructed of justice in trying to thwart the Russia investigation.
The memo alleges the FBI concealed the Democratic ties of a source the agency used to justify surveillance on Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser with links to Russia. The memo revealed the names of senior FBI and Justice Department officials, including Rosenstein, who it said had signed off the surveillance.
The document was commissioned by Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House intelligence panel. He said it laid bare“serious violations of the public trust, and the American people have a right to know when officials in crucial institutions are abusing their authority for political purposes.”
Mueller’s investigation so far has led to guilty pleas by two of Trump’s foreign policy advisers to charges of lying to the FBI, and indictments of former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates.
On Friday, the Justice Department backed Mueller by dismissing a civil suit filed by Manafort claiming Rosenstein had exceeded his legal authority in giving Mueller "carte blanche."
The Republican memo focused on court-approved surveillance of Page and said the FBI used a source who was strongly biased against Trump, former British spy Christopher Steele, to justify the action.
It alleged that a dossier of alleged Trump-Russia contacts compiled by Steele, and funded in part by Democrats, formed an“essential part” of requests to a special court to be allowed to conduct electronic surveillance on Page that began in October 2016.
Despite the memo’s charges, neither the focus on Page nor the FBI’s investigation of Trump-Russia ties began with the Steele dossier.
Page came to the FBI’s attention as early as 2013, when he met in New York with Russians who were officers of the Kremlin’s foreign intelligence service, sources have said.
The memo acknowledges that the FBI counterintelligence investigation began in July 2016, three months before the request for electronic surveillance on Page, as a result of the activities of another Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulos.
Steve Vladeck, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Texas-Austin, said it was unprecedented for the president to feud so publicly with leaders of the U.S. intelligence agencies.
"You do long-term damage to these institutions if you convince a large swath of the American public that they can't be trusted," he said.
Burning Bush
The FBI is a Federal Agency and should be strictly non-partisan.
Its credibility as a national institution is shot.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Umm no, its credibility is still far, far ahead of Donny or sycophant weasels like Nunes.
M3M3M3
And this is why Trump is an idiot. The memo clearly doesn't vindicate anyone of anything but it does obviously allege serious wrongdoing by Trump's opponents in the FBI and DOJ. He could get alot of mileage out of this if he just kept his mouth shut and let this dumpster fire keep burning, but no, he really can't help himself when it comes to the Twitter.
gcbel
Lol. Not hardly. But thanks for transmitting the Glavset talking point.
Totally doesn’t.
Tokyo-Engr
@M3 - I agree with you. The memo does not vindicate Trump in any way but it does clearly indicate something was not right within the FBI as well. It is a really messed up situation and one of Trump's main issues is he is not capable of keeping his mouth shut when he should.
@gcbel - questioning the credibility of the FBI after what we have just seen is hardly a "Glavset" talking point. There are some valid issues with the agency that also need to be looked into and addressed.
This is a big mess.
Burning Bush
Sorry but the FBI, as a national law enforcement agency is and should be held to the highest standards of conduct.
This includes professionalism, strict adherence to protocol and procedure, and absolute non-partisanship.
The FBI should never ever espouse a preference for any candidate of any party in any election, period.
A major house cleaning is in order, if trust and credibility is to be restored.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Does it? I am not convinced it does. Why would Nunes vote to reauthorize such a horribly abused system?
And, if we're calling into question the FISA warrants because of who funded the Dossier, its perfectly fair to call into question the memo.
CrazyJoe
We truly have an idiot as our president. What's more is he thinks everybody else is an idiot too.
gcbel
sorry, Engr, but It actually is a Russian bot talking point. And the memo really isn’t the revelation you’ve been made to believe it is. It’s just a pretty transparent attempt to throw mud and see if it will stick - misleading, dishonest and maybe even foolish.
Translation, please wreck your FBI for us.
SuperLib
Trump can feel vindicated if he wants to.
In other news, when will Don Jr be interviewed by Mueller?
Tokyo-Engr
@gcbel - So the implication is that those that do not see this the same way you do are wrong. You do not know what I believe about the "revelation". I prefer to think for myself and what is in the memo should be investigated. If it is found to be groundless (as you say it is) then so be it. If it is just a "Bot" talking point then why not investigate the allegations on the memo and then put it to bed? Should be quick and simple.
I am in no way a supporter of Trump but I prefer to see allegations of abuse or misuse of power investigated and dispositioned accordingly.
Burning Bush
I don't know, why has Mueller waited over a year to do so? He can do it at will.
What is the hold up?
It's almost as if Mueller's job is to drag everything out and just keep everybody arguing to no end.
Mueller's the slowest turtle the world has ever seen.
gcbel
@engr - sorry you don’t understand what a bot talking point is. But it is.
And, since you seem to believe there is something there there on the basis of the memo draft by Nunes’ staff I assume you also read it and understood and you paid attention to the context of it then, yeah, I think you’re wrong, you fell for the con job. Not implied, but explicit.
ZENJI
What his document does show is Trump is a loser. Twist and bend anything and anybody to achieve whatever it is Trump wants to achieve , be it legal or otherwise.
If you can't fire somebody who does not comply, then sabotage the credibility of that person.
A document written by Trumps office to vindicate Trump. Hmmmmm !!!!
Tokyo-Engr
@Zenji - The document was prepared by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI). The document itself does not show Trump is a loser. He is obviously not fit for office but that is not that this document says or is about.
@gcbel - yes I have read the document several times. Can you tell me exactly what the "con job" is? For example paragraph 1) has some pretty interesting allegations. Do you know for a fact these are false? It would be worth finding out why Steele created the dossier against Carter Page and if this was politically motivated or not. If it was not and can be proven so, then great! No issue.
I am all for transparency (Including release of Trump's tax returns).
CrazyJoe
American Disgrace. Such a good description of yourself, Mr.Trump.
Laguna
Trump can't even spell correctly.
And he's abandoned even the pretense of concern over discovering how certain Russians meddled in the election, something all serious people agree happened and will happen again.
The man is a danger to America. Notice how, little by little, other Repubs are separating themselves from what's clearly a sinking ship. They've got their tax cuts and no longer have any need for him.
M3M3M3
@gcbel
If it is a con job, why not call Trump's bluff and demand a second special counsel to investigate the memo from top to bottom? What do you have to lose? You could humiliate and discredit Trump by showing that the memo had no substance and was just a manufactured political stunt. On the off chance that you're wrong, the worst that would happen is that you uncover actual wrongdoing at the FBI.