U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders for reciprocal tariffs in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House, on the day he signs executive orders for reciprocal tariffs, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Image: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
world

Trump says G7 should become G8 with Russia being readmitted

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would love to have Russia return to the Group of Seven nations, saying it was a mistake for Moscow to be expelled.

Russia had been a member of the G7 club of industrialized democracies, then known as the G8, until Moscow was excluded following its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014.

"I'd love to have them back. I think it was a mistake to throw them out. Look, it's not a question of liking Russia or not liking Russia. It was the G8," Trump said at the White House when he announced new U.S. reciprocal tariffs.

"I said, 'What are you doing? You guys - all you're talking about is Russia and they should be sitting at the table.' I think Putin would love to be back."

There was no immediate reaction to Trump's comments from Canada, which is chair of the G7 this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namahage

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

