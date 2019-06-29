Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a working breakfast meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
world

Trump says Saudi crown prince doing 'spectacular job'

7 Comments
By Brendan Smialowski
OSAKA

U.S. President Donald Trump praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday, saying he was doing a "spectacular job", despite international outcry over the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The young royal has faced international pressure after U.S.-based writer was killed and dismembered in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul last year.

"You have done a spectacular job," Trump told the powerful crown prince as the pair met on the sidelines of the G20 summit, referring to him as "a friend of mine".

But Trump ignored questions from the media about whether he would raise the journalist's murder during his working breakfast with the prince.

In a readout provided after the talks, the White House said the pair discussed "the importance of human rights issues", among other subjects, but gave no further details.

Riyadh has hit back against claims that Prince Mohammed bears responsibility in the murder of Khashoggi, who was killed in what Saudi authorities have described as a rogue operation.

A U.N. expert report has said that the "execution of Mr Khashoggi was the responsibility of the state of Saudi Arabia", and that Prince Mohammed must have been aware of attempts to cover up the crime, including a forensic cleaning of the consulate.

The report urged a formal criminal investigation into the case.

But Saudi prosecutors say all those to blame are already on trial, citing proceedings against 11 unnamed individuals in the kingdom.

Five of those face the death penalty in the trial, which has been held secretly, with only a handful of diplomats allowed to attend.

But Trump was effusive in his praise of Prince Mohammed, who has moved to loosen some social restrictions in the kingdom but also cracked down on activists, including women pressing for the right to drive.

"It's an honor to be with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia... a man who has really done things in the last five years in terms of opening up Saudi Arabia," Trump said.

"It's like a revolution in a very positive way."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

7 Comments
Login to comment

So was John Gotti.....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"You have done a spectacular job," Trump told the powerful crown prince as the pair met on the sidelines of the G20 summit, referring to him as "a friend of mine".

The R*****-in-Chief calls the Sheikh-of-the-Shank a friend. What a surprise.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A spectacular job......of murdering your enemies & getting away with it !

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Nice Donnie Fiasco, sitting opossite the man who sent a 15 member death squad to murder Jamal Khashoggi

in Istanbul.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hes such a douche...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The people who fund Trump's campaign don't object to his sex crimes, treason or abetting of murder, as long as he lowers their taxes.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

MBS, another guy who could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and get away with it. No wonder Donnie likes him.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Trump says Saudi crown prince doing 'spectacular job'

Few other comments on world leaders from Trump that weren't included...

Kim Jong Un: We're in love. He's such a nice guy. Always puts the health and welfare of his people first. Encourages a diverse opinion and criticism of his regime. I admire they way he treats his relatives like his uncle and half-brother.

China President Xi: A true democrat. Strives to allow a free flow of information to all his citizens. Supports other cultures like the Uighurs in western China. The people of Hong Kong love him.

Idi Amin: He's no longer with us but what a charitable, lovable guy. No one treated his people better.

Vladimir Putin: My buddy! I can't think of anyone else that so highly admires democratic values. And his support to journalists and a free and open press is without peer. Most importantly, he is so respectful of his neighbors, like Crimea, Ukraine, and Georgia.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

#KuToo: What Do Women in Japan Think About the Movement?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How to Fight Against Climate Change Living in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Government Passes Law to Support Foreign Residents Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 26, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Mamas

5 More Baby-Friendly Cafes That You Don’t Want To Miss

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Cities

Tsuruoka

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES