Trump says Saudi crown prince doing 'spectacular job'

U.S. President Donald Trump praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday, saying he was doing a "spectacular job", despite international outcry over the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The young royal has faced international pressure after U.S.-based writer was killed and dismembered in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul last year.
"You have done a spectacular job," Trump told the powerful crown prince as the pair met on the sidelines of the G20 summit, referring to him as "a friend of mine".
But Trump ignored questions from the media about whether he would raise the journalist's murder during his working breakfast with the prince.
In a readout provided after the talks, the White House said the pair discussed "the importance of human rights issues", among other subjects, but gave no further details.
Riyadh has hit back against claims that Prince Mohammed bears responsibility in the murder of Khashoggi, who was killed in what Saudi authorities have described as a rogue operation.
A U.N. expert report has said that the "execution of Mr Khashoggi was the responsibility of the state of Saudi Arabia", and that Prince Mohammed must have been aware of attempts to cover up the crime, including a forensic cleaning of the consulate.
The report urged a formal criminal investigation into the case.
But Saudi prosecutors say all those to blame are already on trial, citing proceedings against 11 unnamed individuals in the kingdom.
Five of those face the death penalty in the trial, which has been held secretly, with only a handful of diplomats allowed to attend.
But Trump was effusive in his praise of Prince Mohammed, who has moved to loosen some social restrictions in the kingdom but also cracked down on activists, including women pressing for the right to drive.
"It's an honor to be with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia... a man who has really done things in the last five years in terms of opening up Saudi Arabia," Trump said.
"It's like a revolution in a very positive way."© 2019 AFP
ghiblian
So was John Gotti.....
CrazyJoe
The R*****-in-Chief calls the Sheikh-of-the-Shank a friend. What a surprise.
tooheysnew
A spectacular job......of murdering your enemies & getting away with it !
Kobe White Bar Owner
Nice Donnie Fiasco, sitting opossite the man who sent a 15 member death squad to murder Jamal Khashoggi
in Istanbul.
Northernlife
Hes such a douche...
NCIS Reruns
The people who fund Trump's campaign don't object to his sex crimes, treason or abetting of murder, as long as he lowers their taxes.
dbsaiya
MBS, another guy who could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and get away with it. No wonder Donnie likes him.
lincolnman
Few other comments on world leaders from Trump that weren't included...
Kim Jong Un: We're in love. He's such a nice guy. Always puts the health and welfare of his people first. Encourages a diverse opinion and criticism of his regime. I admire they way he treats his relatives like his uncle and half-brother.
China President Xi: A true democrat. Strives to allow a free flow of information to all his citizens. Supports other cultures like the Uighurs in western China. The people of Hong Kong love him.
Idi Amin: He's no longer with us but what a charitable, lovable guy. No one treated his people better.
Vladimir Putin: My buddy! I can't think of anyone else that so highly admires democratic values. And his support to journalists and a free and open press is without peer. Most importantly, he is so respectful of his neighbors, like Crimea, Ukraine, and Georgia.