FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump departs for Florida
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One during travel to Palm Beach, Florida, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden/File Photo Image: Reuters/Anna Rose Layden
world

Trump says South Africa won't receive invitation to G20 in 2026

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that South Africa would not receive an invitation to participate in next year's G20 summit in Florida, after the U.S. boycotted the leaders' summit in Johannesburg last week.

The Group of 20 leaders adopted a declaration on Saturday in addressing the climate crisis and other global challenges despite U.S. objections, prompting the White House to accuse South Africa of weaponizing its leadership of the group this year.

"At the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our U.S. Embassy, who attended the Closing Ceremony," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year," he said.

Trump has repeatedly alleged that South Africa's Black majority government persecutes its white minority, and that there was a genocide of white farmers in the country, claims that have been widely discredited.

A spokesperson for South Africa's presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

