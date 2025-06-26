 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
NATO summit in The Hague
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference, at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder Image: Reuters/Brian Snyder
world

Trump says Spain will pay more in trade deal after refusal to meet NATO defense spending targets

0 Comments
By Jeff Mason
THE HAGUE

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States will make Spain pay twice as much for a trade deal after the country's refusal to meet a NATO defense spending target of 5% of gross domestic product.

NATO leaders backed a big increase in defense spending on Wednesday that Trump had demanded, but Spain declared that it does not need to meet the goal and can meet its commitments by spending much less.

Trump called Spain's decision "very terrible" and vowed to force the country to make up the difference.

"We're negotiating with Spain on a trade deal. We're going to make them pay twice as much," Trump said.

As a member of the European Union, Spain does not negotiate directly with the United States on trade - the European Commission handles those talks for the entire 27-nation bloc.

Trump may have a hard time following through on his threat to punish Spain through a trade pact unless he gets language on the issue into a broader EU agreement.

The Spanish Ministry of Economy declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating in Japan: Who Pays The Bill?

Savvy Tokyo

Twilight Express Mizukaze

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Cleaning

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Unspoken Rules in Japan (That You’ll Probably Break)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Foreign-Female Owned Eateries Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Japanese Summer Traditions to Try This Year

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology

GaijinPot Travel

Can Your Company Report You to Immigration If You Quit in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel