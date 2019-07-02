Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump says tanks will be part of Fourth of July celebration in Washington

1 Comment
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump said Monday military tanks will be part of Washington's Fourth of July celebration later this week.

Asked Monday about his plans, Trump said tanks will be stationed outside but provided no other details.

Trump had wanted a parade of military tanks and other equipment in Washington after witnessing a similar parade in Paris in 2017. But that plan eventually was scuttled, partly because of cost.

This year, the president is organizing an event called "Salute to America" that the administration says will honor the U.S. military.

Trump plans to deliver a speech at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday. The event will include music, military demonstrations and flyovers. The annual fireworks display will go off closer to the Lincoln Memorial than the Washington Monument.

Donny just keeping it classy.

We don't want tanks in our nations capital. Most of us are secure enough in the fact that our military is second to none that we don't need to be reassured like we are children. Trumpophiles, however, are a much different story.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

