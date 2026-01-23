Trump says U.S. 'armada' heading toward Iran

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States has an "armada" heading toward Iran but hoped he would not have to use it, as he renewed warnings to Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear program.
U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, say the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers will arrive in the Middle East in the coming days.
One official said additional air-defense systems were also being eyed for the Middle East, which could be critical to guard against any Iranian strike on U.S. bases in the region.
The deployments expand the options available to Trump, both to better defend U.S. forces throughout the region at a moment of tensions and to take any additional military action after striking Iranian nuclear sites in June.
"We have a lot of ships going that direction, just in case …I'd rather not see anything happen, but we're watching them very closely," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to the United States after speaking to world leaders in Davos, Switzerland.
At another point, he said: "We have an armada ... heading in that direction, and maybe we won't have to use it."
The warships started moving from the Asia-Pacific last week as tensions between Iran and the United States soared following a severe crackdown on protests across Iran in recent months.
Trump had repeatedly threatened to intervene against Iran over the recent killings of protesters there but protests dwindled last week. The president backed away from his toughest rhetoric last week, claiming he had stopped executions of prisoners.
He repeated that claim on Thursday, saying Iran canceled nearly 840 hangings after his threats.
"I said: 'If you hang those people, you're going to be hit harder than you've ever been hit. It'll make what we did to your Iran nuclear (program) look like peanuts,'" Trump said.
"At an hour before this horrible thing was going to take place, they canceled it," he said, calling it "a good sign."
The U.S. military has in the past periodically surged forces to the Middle East at times of heightened tensions, moves that were often defensive.
However, the U.S. military staged a major buildup last year ahead of its June strikes against Iran's nuclear program.
Trump has said the United States would act if Tehran resumed its nuclear program after the June strikes on key sites.
"If they try to do it again, they have to go to another area. We'll hit them there too, just as easily," he said on Thursday.
Iran must report to the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, on what happened to sites struck by the United States and the nuclear material thought to be there. That includes an estimated 440.9 kg of uranium enriched up to 60% purity which, if enriched sufficiently, could be enough for 10 nuclear bombs, according to an IAEA yardstick.
The agency has not verified Iran's stock of highly enriched uranium for at least seven months, which the watchdog advises should be done monthly.
It is unclear whether protests in Iran could also surge again. The protests began on December 28 as modest demonstrations in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar over economic hardship and quickly spread nationwide.
The U.S.-based HRANA rights group said it has so far verified 4,519 unrest-linked deaths, including 4,251 protesters, and has 9,049 additional deaths under review.
An Iranian official told Reuters the confirmed death toll until Sunday was more than 5,000, including 500 members of the security forces.
Asked how many protesters were killed, Trump said: "Nobody knows... I mean, it's a lot, no matter what."© Thomson Reuters 2026.
HopeSpringsEternal
Let's hope its bluster and just a military show of strength to get Iran to the table, as they need to abandon WMDs and join the rest of the Middle East now busy focused on Peace and Prosperity, historic 59 Country Peace Accord!
Venezuela and Maduro's demise and Operation Mid Night Hammer should definitely be a wake-up call for Iran's Leadership, Trump means business
NCIS Reruns
Gee, Trump sure looks determined to win himself the Nobel Peach Prize, s/
itsonlyrocknroll
President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States has an "armada" heading toward Iran but hoped he would not have to use it, as he renewed warnings to Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear program.
I suppect EU/Europe will strongly push back calling for calm appeasement against a extreme Islamic despot regime.
NATO, members, UK, EU, have to set aside there frequently personal political discourse surrounding “Donald Trump”,
There is an intense fear and loathing of “Donald Trump” US opposition to the point of derangement insanity.
I was inspired by Erika Kirk, at the memorial service for her husband, conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, declaring emotionally genuinely forgiveness for his killer “because it was what Christ did. The answer to hate, is not hate.”
Politically Trump practices what he preaches. Trump 2.0 has forcefully, forthright policies, often contemptuous of long-standing allies, the failure that Europe’s current leadership to commit fully to NATO/EU/UK/Europe essential security.
Echoed yesterday by high-level criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskya, Europe significant long-term failure to take full responsibility for their own security, relying on appeasement, allowing war criminal Despot Putin’s dangerous continuing push through Ukraine, also the defiend vulnerability, as the Trumps U.S. is clearly pivoting focus away from Europe.
Areas highlighted by the European Council on Foreign Relations stating only 16% of Europeans citizens view the U.S. as an ally, solely viewing Donald Trump US as a rival, yet Europe’s leadership continue to cede a strategic lack of autonomy.
One area, is Europe failure to rapidly develop/grow its own military strength, relying instead on US taxpayers to under=right protection. Then there is the case, for more than a decade, Europe dependency on Russian energy, directly financing Putin’s war.
Davos, Trump’s insistence that Greenland protection must be, can only be upheld by US military might, has more than a ring of truth.
Europe is indeed facing a "moment of maximum danger". Donald Trump is harsh brutal unrelenting, his badgering, Europe is an "over-regulated, censorious continent, lacking self-confidence and facing "civilizational erasure".
Now a fact, Europe needs a €200 billion EU defense fund, plus a minimum of 3% GDP defense spending on commitment, yet incessant internal political/economic fragmentation continue to delay even a agreement to implement a meaningful time frame.
Zelenskyy stated Europe "hasn't even tried to build its own response" on defence,
If politically Europe won't take lectures from Donald Trump, then at least listen to Zelenskyy.
Raw Beer
So I guess Iran should attack israel before it's too late...
We know that Trump is just a tool, and he will send his armada wherever israel tells him to.
Fountain
“No new wars”
”It’s what we voted for”
starpunk
Those nuclear sites were reactor plants. As a former Navy nuclear plant operator, I can tell you that all that this action did was cut off electricity for a lot of customers.
And it occurred after his egotistical Mussolini parade wasn't attended by so many blank faces and was hardly covered by the media at all. Nobody wanted to see this dictator wave his fists about in the air like a child nor did they want to see him bellow his egotistical hateful bullcrap. And he was so PIIIIIIIIIISSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSED about that. He's a spoiled Nero who is always for attention and submissive devotion and he can't handle it when he doesn't get that.
The US Navy always has vessels in the Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean, Strait of Hormuz, etc. Pres. Carter sent them there on patrol in 1979, Pres. Reagan used them for the 1987 - 1988 Tanker War, they've been there for everything all the time.
Wars with Iraq, Somalia, etc. have been initiated from these ships that are always there, and they can and do begin from that region at a moment's notice. The US Navy is always on every ocean and sea, ready to act on command. trump is just blubbering his butt and popping off the sassymouth lippy chops again.
More blustering. Since WHEN does he care about human rights when he violates that of America and all the people here? And he's been screaming about executing those who oppose him.
Lies. What numerologist lackey fortune-teller did he hire to come up with that 'magic number'? Dice don't go that high in numbers.
There's an unprintable word for that .
Uh-huh. Yeah, Diaper-Stinking Don. As the comic musician Joe Dolce would tell you, you need to SHADDUP YOU FACE.
You just can't do that, can you trumpSter?
Blacklabel
That sure was a lot of whatever that was supposed to be.
but it would be quite odd if our duly elected President didn’t speak.