Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US President Donald Trump reached a trade truce with China's Xi Jinping so that negotiations can resume on a final agreement Photo: AFP
world

Trump says U.S.-China trade talks have already begun

0 Comments
By NICHOLAS KAMM
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that talks on a trade deal with Beijing have resumed following a weekend truce struck with China's Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit.

Trump and Xi agreed Saturday to hold off on new tariff increases as the world's top two economies negotiate a final agreement to resolve their year-long trade war.

Trump also offered to relax some restrictions on U.S. technology exports to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, triggering a backlash from some US lawmakers.

"It's already begun," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if trade negotiations had restarted.

"They're speaking very much on the phone but they're also meeting."

But he suggested the deal should be "tilted" toward the United States.

"It has to be better for us than for them because they had such a big advantage for so many years," he added, referring to China's soaring U.S. trade surplus, which Trump views as a loss for the United States.

"Obviously, we can't make a 50/50 deal. It has to be a deal that is somewhat tilted to our advantage."

At the weekend, Trump also offered to relax some restrictions on U.S. technology exports to China's telecoms giant Huawei, which American officials describe as a tool of Chinese espionage.

But the Republican leader said any final resolution of the matter would have to come when both sides strike a final bargain.

The apparent thaw in U.S.-China trade relations drew a collective sigh of relief from global markets, which staged a relief rally Monday even though major questions about any deal remain unanswered.

Trump in May jacked up tariffs on more than $200 billion in Chinese imports after accusing Beijing of suddenly reneging on commitments made during extensive negotiations begun last year.

Washington has accused Beijing of massive state intervention in markets as well as the forced transfer and outright theft of American technological know-how.

But analysts say China is unlikely to accede to U.S. demands, which could undermine the Communist Party's hold on power.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Lifestyle

10 Things I Learned From Climbing Mt. Fuji

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Japanese Government Passes Law to Support Foreign Residents Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Tweet of the Week #37: Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Subtitles Stink

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

#KuToo: What Do Women in Japan Think About the Movement?

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 6-7

Savvy Tokyo