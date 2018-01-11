Trump says U.S. could 'conceivably' return to Paris climate deal

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States could "conceivably" return to the Paris climate accord, although he stopped short of signaling any move in that direction.
"Frankly, it's an agreement that I have no problem with, but I had a problem with the agreement that they signed, because, as usual, they made a bad deal," Trump told a news conference.
"So we can conceivably go back in," added the president, who announced his intention to pull out of the 2015 accord on curbing global warming emissions last June.
The process of leaving is long and complex, and Trump's comments will renew questions about whether he actually intends to withdraw or simply wants easier U.S. emissions targets.
A full U.S. pullout could jeopardize global efforts to limit average warming to under two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-Industrial Revolution levels.
Standing alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Trump presented himself as a champion of environmentalism.
"I feel very strongly about the environment," he said. "We want to have clean water, clean air, but we also want businesses that can compete."
"One of the great assets of Norway is a thing called water," Trump said. "They have tremendous hydro power, tremendous. In fact most of your energy or your electricity is produced by hydro. I wish we would do some of that."
The U.S. president has at times seemed torn between advisers like his daughter Ivanka, who advocate policies that mitigate the effects of climate change, and aides who believe international accords hold America back.
In the year since coming to office, Trump's administration has worked to ease environmental legislation, which industry considers a burden on growth.
"The Paris Accord really would have taken away our competitive edge. And we are not going to let that happen," he said.© 2018 AFP
Tommy Jones
The US does "do some of that." What the hell is wrong with this guy?
Tommy Jones
Here is a link with a pretty picture so maybe Trump can understand that the US does use hydroelectric power:
https://water.usgs.gov/edu/wuhy.html
Laguna
Paris Accord emission reduction targets are just that - targets, not requirements. And there are zero penalties for missing the targets. It's like receiving a free gym membership and complaining about the hours.
borscht
What a spineless flip-flopper. And don’t say “new evidence” has changed his mind. This moron hasn’t changed his mind since 1962. He was probably manipulated by some science-y guy who knows how to handle children. Does he realize hydropower supplies a lot of electricity outside of his DC and NY “swamps”?
cleo
So does he have a problem with the agreement, or not?
And if global warming is all a hoax by the Chinese, why would he even contemplate curbing global warming emissions? If he thinks curbing global warming emissions is now a Good Thing, is he admitting that global warming is not a hoax?
Gotta have a mind before it can be changed.
Bintaro
Is that really from Trump ? The guy who reauthorized the Dakota Access pipeline ? Who called climate change a hoax ? Who opened national parks for mining ? Who wants to open the coasts for drilling ? Who promotes coal ? Who undermine wind and solar businesses ? Who disbanded the climate advisory panel ? Who've cut the EPA budget by 31% ?
That Trump ?
Reckless
Well although it is hard to believe, I certainly would support this!
ClippetyClop
Trump gets easily rattled & intimidated in the presence of strong women. He was like a scolded child with May & Merkel. Once he gets back into his safe zone he’ll revert to his usual cowboy talk.
SuperLib
Fox & Friends will change his mind back tomorrow morning.
sf2k
inconceivable!
Northernlife
Trump is just hell bent on re branding anything that Obama did and calling a Trump accomplishment its good for his huuugggeee ego...
Jimizo
It’s hard to know where Trump got that one from - perhaps the same place he got his birtherism and belief that Tex Cruz’s father was in on the JFK assassinstion.
Trump was apparently quite impressed after he met Xi. Xi, you know, knows stuff and things. He may have, and I hesitate to use this word, have had second ‘thoughts’.
It could be a major progression by Trump’s standards.
Farmboy
Norwegian water is really, really terrific. They've really got great water. He's really, really off his meds, I think... terrrific.
PTownsend
Is Trump channeling Chauncey Gardiner?
Who knows what Trump meant. It’s doubtful he’s spent much time anywhere there could be dams, or if he has he hasn’t noticed them on his way to play golf at one of his global properties.
For economic and environmental reasons some older dams are being removed. Many dams are in drastic need of repair (see Oroville Dam). The funding for infrastructure repair and rebuild promised by Trump and the GOP seems to be going to defense instead. And perhaps the wall.
If Trump actually cared about the environment, he’d push for greater use of alternatives to burning hydrocarbons. But that would upset his and his fellow Republican’s friends and sponsors in big oil, gas and coal. And big war.
bass4funk
He doesn’t need to and he shouldn’t. That’s with the private industry is therefore there are many companies that are doing this and we don’t need more of the interference and have more of our tax dollars wasted, look to private industry do research and I would support it 100%.
PTownsend
US military forces, i.e. those paid for by US taxpayers, are currently involved and have long been involved in multii-TRILLION dollar wars in MENA, Afghanistan and other areas primarily to protect the interests of US oil and gas industries. And of course their financial backers.
The US will be left far behind in developing alternatives to burning hydrocarbons if Trump and the GOP continue their back to the 1950’s energy policies.
Bintaro
“We’ll be fine with the environment. We can leave a little bit but you can’t destroy businesses.”