Trump says U.S., Iran could sign peace deal as soon as this weekend

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States and Iran could sign a peace deal as soon as this weekend that would reopen shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
The agreement, if finalized, would be the most significant diplomatic breakthrough yet to end the three-month war, which has killed thousands of people and sent global energy prices sharply higher.
Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported that Tehran is likely to approve the agreement, though it has yet to give a formal response.
"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," Trump told reporters at the White House.
"The Strait will officially open as soon as we sign, which could be soon, very soon, maybe over the weekend in Europe," he said.
Vice President JD Vance could sign for the United States, Trump said.
Trump's announcement came after he called off planned military strikes on Iran, citing progress in talks.
Since mid-March, Trump has repeatedly claimed that a deal with Iran to end the war is close. The two sides have traded strikes throughout the week, straining a ceasefire announced in April.
Still, Iranian and Western sources said earlier on Thursday that efforts to reach an interim deal to end hostilities have intensified.
Three Iranian sources said a political understanding had been reached, but some issues remained to be discussed in detail, including a mechanism for the release of tens of billions of dollars of Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks.
The deal would temporarily ease Iran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz and end a U.S. blockade on Iranian ports, the sources said. Unresolved questions over Tehran's nuclear development program and its stockpile of highly enriched uranium would be left for future talks.
It was unclear whether such a deal would satisfy critics within Trump's Republican Party who say that any agreement must close Tehran's path to developing a nuclear weapon. Opposition from Iran hawks helped derail a previous effort to secure a deal to open the strait.
Analysts have said Trump is concerned that any deal will be compared with a 2015 agreement that he criticized as overly lenient. Trump pulled the U.S. out of that accord in 2018 during his first term in office.
Trump said on social media the agreement had been approved by "the highest level" of Iranian leadership, as well as other countries in the region including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
U.S. stocks rose and oil prices fell on the news.
The war has killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, and pushed up global oil prices since the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on February 28.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
8 Comments
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sakurasuki
Just wait until something change, and there will another different thing by next week that negate that statement. That just keep happening.
Bob Fosse
Groundhog Day, rinse and repeat.
Friday announcement, backtrack Monday when markets reopen.
deanzaZZR
The man is desperate. What a loser.
Abe234
It’s a Friday so he’ll pump up the markets, a deal is imminent, thee greatest deal, then on Monday, back to the rhetoric.
Bob Fosse
The Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are actively investigating multiple instances of suspiciously timed, multi-billion-dollar trades made immediately prior to President Donald Trump's announcements regarding the war with Iran.
He thinks no one is watching and taking notes.
buchailldana
One day he'll blow them to bits, the next about to sign a peace deal.
How long has this been going on.
I think he just likes the sound of his own voice.
but as the say " empty vessels make the loudest noise".
Such a clueless, ignorant bumbling moron.
bass4funk
Take your time, don't rush it.
marc laden
So far this copy paste media ( anti Trump ) always used to show very big Iranian bill board with Anti Trump pictures... for a month continually when ever they copy paste any news about the war in the middle east.
Now some thing changed. What happed to the left .. did you miss that?