Trump says U.S. may seek damages from China over virus

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that he may seek damages from China over the coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan and spread around the world.
"We are not happy with China," Trump said at a White House briefing. "We are not happy with that whole situation because we believe it could have been stopped at the source. It could have been stopped quickly and it wouldn't have spread all over the world."
"There are a lot of ways you can hold them accountable," Trump said. "We're doing some very serious investigations as you probably know."
Trump was asked about a recent German newspaper editorial which called on China to pay Germany $165 billion in reparations because of economic damage done by the virus.
Asked if the U.S. would consider doing the same, the U.S. president said "we can do something much easier than that."
"Germany is looking at things, we are looking at things," he said. "We are talking about a lot more money than Germany's talking about."
"We haven't determined the final amount yet," Trump said. "It's very substantial. This is worldwide damage. This is damage to the U.S., but this is damage to the world."
There have been more than 55,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States and the pandemic has shut down huge swathes of the economy, leaving tens of millions unemployed.© 2020 AFP
BakabonPapa
First, the US should sue Trump for his very poor handling of the situation.
oldman_13
Of course he would seek that, he needs that money to pay off the coming lawsuits over his inept handling of the coronavirus in America lol
rainyday
This is about as realistic as his problem to make Mexico pay for his wall.
rainyday
"promise"
ArtistAtLarge
Hahahahahaha. Oh yeah, that will work. Stable genius indeed.
snerk
Busby
Absolutely right Donnie - hold them accountable...how about;
Stop giving them millions of dollars in contracts to make your Trump Collection clothing line...
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-event-touted-made-america-goods-lot-his-merchandise-couldn-n893656
Stop taking loans from the State Bank of China for your properties...
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/trump-owes-millions-to-bank-of-china-for-building-loan-records-show/
We won't hold our breath...
Reckless
How much more can the paper dragon take before it erupts into flames?
Jimizo
He has a point here. The CCP has a lot to answer for.
Any legal types here with knowledge of how viable this is? I read China can be seen as violating article 6 and 7 of the international health regulations but opinion seems divided on whether damages can be demanded in practice.
PTownsend
I agree there's enough clear evidence showing the virus started in China and that China was far too slow in taking action to deal with the virus and to inform other nations about it.
But I think Trump's once again pointing fingers away from his ongoing bungling of events. He's once again playing for his base, trying to convince them he's a victim, a man of constant sorrows despised and rejected by the media and people able to reason beyond a 10 year old's level.
Blacklabel
This fake news AGAIN? what is it, 5 days in a row now?
Eppee
At this point we don't care what Trump says, please stop spamming the Internet with that guy, it's really playing his game ...
Pukey2
He was just being sarcastic.
Jimizo
Agreed. He’s totally spineless - takes credit for the good things and claims he has no responsibility for the bad. A pathetic excuse for a man.
That said, he’s got a point. Other often much more competent and thoughtful world leaders are looking at this. It needs to be looked at.
pointofview
Ptownsend,
What did he bungle?
MkoreaMwafrika
Indeed, the CCP owes the whole world damages. Seeing the damage this Wuhan virus is inflicting on the very fragile African economies is worth it for me agreeing with Trump on this one - while holding my nose.