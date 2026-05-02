Trump says U.S. Navy acting 'like pirates' to carry out naval blockade of Iranian ports

President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. Navy was acting "like pirates" in carrying out Washington's naval blockade of Iranian ports during the U.S. and Israel's war against Iran.
Trump made the comments while describing the seizure by U.S. forces of a ship a few days ago.
"We took over the ship, we took over the cargo, we took over the oil. It's a very profitable business," Trump said in remarks on Friday evening. "We're like pirates. We're sort of like pirates but we are not playing games."
Some of Tehran's vessels have been seized by the U.S. after leaving Iranian ports, along with sanctioned container ships and Iranian tankers in Asian waters.
Iran has blocked nearly all ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz apart from its own since the start of the war. Trump has imposed a separate blockade of Iranian ports.
The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases. U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.
The war has raised oil prices and led to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.
Trump, who has offered shifting timelines and goals for the war that remains unpopular in the U.S., has faced widespread condemnation over his comments on the conflict, including when he threatened to destroy Iran's entire civilization last month.
Many U.S. experts said last month that American strikes on Iran may amount to war crimes after Trump threatened to target civilian infrastructure.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
3 Comments
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JJE
USN piracy needs to stop now.
And European piracy is an emerging problem too.
This flies in the face of everyone who says Trump lies.
This is brutally honest: will they admit it?
quercetum
I like the honesty. Call a spade a spade.
At the same time, 阿Q精神 describes a mindset where someone:
Faces a loss or failure
Can’t admit it openly
So they reframe it as a win to protect their pride
Even if the reasoning is obviously self‑deceptive
It’s not just optimism — it’s self‑comforting denial.
Japan does it too 80 years after the war with bases dotted all over, but we "invited them here."
The US needs an off ramp badly.
itsonlyrocknroll
You can almost taste, whiff the history,
Queen Elizabeth I authorized "Sea Dogs" privateers Francis Drake, John Hawkins etc, raiding seizing Spanish ships/colonies, serving, blockading, as state-sponsored tools to weaken control, to fill the English treasury, to command, influence, control, show naval isuperiority