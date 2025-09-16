 Japan Today
U.S. President Trump returns to Washington after spending the weekend in New Jersey
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 14, 2025. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz Image: Reuters/Aaron Schwartz
world

Trump says U.S. struck another Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S. military carried out a strike on a Venezuelan drug cartel vessel that had been on its way to the United States, the second such strike carried out against a suspected drug boat in recent weeks.

He said three men were killed in the strike, adding that it occurred in international waters.

"This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests," Trump said.

The post also included a nearly 30 second video, which appeared to show a vessel in a body of water exploding and then on fire. Trump provided no evidence for his assertion that the boat was carrying drugs.

The Venezuelan communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The latest strike comes amid a large U.S. military buildup in the southern Caribbean. Five U.S. F-35 aircraft were seen landing in Puerto Rico on Saturday after the Trump administration ordered 10 of the stealth fighters to join the buildup in the region.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
So sunk another pleasure craft?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

