Trump
President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
world

U.S. launches strike against Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria

4 Comments
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla

President Donald Trump said Thursday night that he’d launched a “powerful and deadly strike” against Islamic State forces in Nigeria, after he spent weeks decrying the group for targeting Christians.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!” the president posted on his social media site.

Last month, Trump said he’d ordered the Pentagon to begin planning for potential military action in Nigeria following the claims of Christian persecution. The State Department then announced in recent weeks that it would restrict visas for Nigerians and their family members involved in mass killings and violence against Christians in the West African country.

The U.S. recently designated Nigera a “country of particular concern” under the International Religious Freedom Act.

“I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” Trump wrote in his Christmas night post. He said that U.S. defense officials had “executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing.”

The president added: “our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper.”

4 Comments
Good! No problem with this.

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

Did he have the support of Nigeria?

5 ( +6 / -1 )

DaDudeToday 09:05 am JST

Nigeria and the rest of the World does nothing about this. The media focuses only on one region of the World and this genocide is a 3 sentence article on the 5th page of the newspaper. Why?

Because it is not an area of strategic interest for one and two, it's not the Nigerian government persecuting Christians. Why doesn't Trump offer them asylum if they are so persecuted?

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Funny to see the usual anti Trump suspects trying to put a negative spin on bombing ISIS linked targets.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

