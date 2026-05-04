Trump says U.S. will help free ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz

Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 1, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

President Donald Trump said on ‌Sunday that the United States would begin an effort to free ‌up ships stranded in ⁠the Strait of ⁠Hormuz on ⁠Monday morning.

Trump, in ‌a post on his Truth Social ⁠site, ⁠gave few details about the operation, including whether the U.S. Navy would be ⁠involved. He ⁠described the effort as a "humanitarian ‌gesture" meant only to aid neutral countries that were not involved in ‌the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

"For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries ​that we will guide their Ships safely out ‌of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get ‌on with their business," ⁠Trump wrote ⁠in the post.

The ​White House and ⁠the Pentagon ‌did not immediately ​respond to requests for additional information.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.