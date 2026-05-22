Trump says U.S. will send additional 5,000 troops to Poland

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he and the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki (not pictured) meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 3, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The United States will be sending an additional 5,000 troops to ‌Poland, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

Trump, in a Truth Social post, cited his relationship with Poland's ‌conservative nationalist president, Karol Nawrocki, as ⁠the reason behind his decision ⁠to send ⁠additional troops.

The announcement comes two days after ‌U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters a ⁠U.S. troop ⁠deployment to Poland had been delayed.

The U.S. had been reviewing its troop presence in Europe and had long been expected to ⁠scale it back following demands from ⁠Trump that NATO take a ‌larger role in the defense of Europe.

"Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I ‌was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland," Trump said in the post.

Trump hosted Nawrocki at the ​White House in May last year and backed him at a crucial moment ‌ahead of the Polish election in which Nawrocki went on to defeat the candidate of Polish Prime Minister Donald ‌Tusk's pro-European, centrist party.

He met Nawrocki again ⁠at the White ⁠House in September, and ​said at the time that the ⁠U.S. could increase ‌its troop presence in Poland ​and pledged to secure the country's defense.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.