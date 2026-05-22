 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump meets Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he and the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki (not pictured) meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 3, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder Image: Reuters/Brian Snyder
world

Trump says U.S. will send additional 5,000 troops to Poland

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The United States will be sending an additional 5,000 troops to ‌Poland, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

Trump, in a Truth Social post, cited his relationship with Poland's ‌conservative nationalist president, Karol Nawrocki, as ⁠the reason behind his decision ⁠to send ⁠additional troops.

The announcement comes two days after ‌U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters a ⁠U.S. troop ⁠deployment to Poland had been delayed.

The U.S. had been reviewing its troop presence in Europe and had long been expected to ⁠scale it back following demands from ⁠Trump that NATO take a ‌larger role in the defense of Europe.

"Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I ‌was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland," Trump said in the post.

Trump hosted Nawrocki at the ​White House in May last year and backed him at a crucial moment ‌ahead of the Polish election in which Nawrocki went on to defeat the candidate of Polish Prime Minister Donald ‌Tusk's pro-European, centrist party.

He met Nawrocki again ⁠at the White ⁠House in September, and ​said at the time that the ⁠U.S. could increase ‌its troop presence in Poland ​and pledged to secure the country's defense.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

Top 10 Japanese Matcha Brands: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Hinotori Limited Express

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Ghosts of Sekigahara: A Haunting Visit to Japan’s Bloodiest Battlefield

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

How I Self-Published My First Book as a Writer Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Joint Custody Law Explained for Foreign Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

CineYama: A Foreigner-Built Theater Inside an Abandoned Kindergarten

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Yanesen: Tokyo’s Best Off-The-Beaten-Path Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

Amanohashidate

GaijinPot Travel

Clarence Lab Experiential Summer Camps for 8-14 Year Olds

Savvy Tokyo