U.S. President Trump and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy attend a meeting on the sidelines of NATO summit in The Hague
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attend a meeting on the sidelines of NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands June 25, 2025. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER
world

Trump says U.S. will send more weapons to Ukraine

6 Comments
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would be sending more weapons to Ukraine to help the war-torn country defend itself against Russian attacks.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Ukraine was getting hit very hard by Russia and needed to be able to defend itself. The United States would be sending primarily defensive weapons, he said.

Trump on Friday told reporters that Ukraine would need Patriot missiles to defend itself, but did not mention them again specifically on Monday.

"We're going to send some more weapons. We have to. They have to be able to defend themselves. They're getting hit very hard, now. They're getting hit very hard. We're going to have to send more weapons, defensive weapons, primarily," he said at the start of a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After a call with Trump on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had agreed to work on increasing Kyiv's capability to "defend the sky" as Russian attacks escalated. He said he discussed joint defense production, purchases and investments with Trump.

Ukraine has been asking Washington to sell it more Patriot missiles and systems that it sees as key to defending its cities from intensifying Russian air strikes.

A decision by Washington to halt some shipments of weapons to Ukraine prompted warnings by Kyiv that the move would weaken its ability to defend against Russia's air strikes and battlefield advances. Germany said it is in talks on buying Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine to bridge the gap.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Of course he will. He is just another uniparty president.

More war, more debt, more money for the mega rich, more poverty for the masses.

Same is happening all over the place.

Neoliberalism is a failure.

Political revolution coming soon to a country near you.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Wow. That's a refreshing surprise. I'm speechless.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

These are the most dysfunctional people in the world,after Trump term expires, Ukraine is doomed,and they should get the best term,they are offered, especially when depending on a Russian agent,wonder why he did declassify his Russian dossiers,that judge are privy too

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I guess Vlad really did diss him. Good.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well, look at this! Very surprising indeed. Hopefully he actually follows through and Ukraine can continue defending itself from the insanity of Putin’s aggressive war.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

These are the most dysfunctional people in the world,after Trump term expires, Ukraine is doomed,and they should get the best term,they are offered,

Learn some history. I know that's tough with a Texas edumication. Ukraine is not doomed. Far from it. The Russians tried the same thing with Finland in 1939. Little Finland with maybe 5 million population stood up to a full scale Soviet onslaught, inflicted on the order 150,000-160,000 dead and around 200,000 more wounded and eventually forced the Russians to cease hostilities. Finland ended up losing 9% of its pre-war territory in the resulting peace treaty but kept its sovereignty. I said during the build up to this war that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is going to end up like the Soviet invasion of Finland. With US and NATO help they will defeat the Russians.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

