Trump says U.S. withdrawing from Syria very soon; 'let others take care of it'

U.S. President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that U.S. forces would pull out of Syria "very soon" and lamented what he said was Washington's waste of $7 trillion in Middle East wars.
In a populist address to industrial workers in Ohio, Trump said U.S. forces were close to securing all of the territory that the Islamic State jihadist group once claimed.
"We'll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now," he promised, to applause.
Trump did not say who the others were who might take care of Syria, but Russia and Iran have sizable forces in the country to support President Bashar al-Assad's regime.
"Very soon -- very soon we're coming out. We're going to have 100 percent of the caliphate, as they call it -- sometimes referred to as 'land' -- taking it all back quickly, quickly," he said.
"But we're going to be coming out of there real soon. Going to get back to our country, where we belong, where we want to be."
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert was later asked at a briefing if she was aware of any decision for the U.S. to pull out of Syria.
She responded, "I am not, no. No."
The United States has more than 2,000 military personnel in eastern Syria, working with local militia groups to defeat the Islamic State group while trying to keep out of Syria's broader civil war.
Trump's eagerness to quit the conflict flies in the face of a new U.S. Syria strategy announced in January by then Secretary of State Rex Tillerson -- who has since been sacked.
Tillerson argued that U.S. forces must remain engaged in Syria to prevent IS and al-Qaida from returning and to deny Iran a chance "to further strengthen its position in Syria."
In a speech at Stanford University, he also warned that "a total withdrawal of American personnel at this time would restore Assad and continue his brutal treatment against his own people."
But Tillerson has gone after being dismissed in a tweet. And Trump, who increasingly makes foreign policy announcements without seeking the advice of U.S. generals or diplomats, wants out.
"We spent $7 trillion in the Middle East. And you know what we have for it? Nothing," Trump declared, promising to focus future U.S. spending on building jobs and infrastructure at home.© 2018 AFP
bones
as most of us know by now , anything trump says is the opposite...
Burning Bush
illegal, uninvited invaders.
go home
elephant200
You think this is over? Not yet! The foreign jihadist survivors of this war were coming back! You used them and betrayal them, their threats were unimaginable.
CrazyJoe
This is amazing. he condemned Obama for telegraphing and now he does it. Does he remember anything he ever says?
As for Syria just what has been accomplished? Trump took credit for ISIS being defeated when all he did was continue US policy as set up by Obama. The Iraqis defeated ISIS. Saying he did it is like the US claiming that they won WW2, when it was the Russians. We helped.
The President will say anything for an applause line.... if it works, he'll repeat it on several occasions.
Cricky
The beacon of democracy, human rights? Might not be what it proclaimes to be. That's a real shame.