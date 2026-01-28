 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Parliamentary election in Iraq
FILE PHOTO: Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki reacts at a polling station inside Al-Rasheed Hotel during the parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo Image: Reuters/Thaier Al-Sudani
world

Trump says U.S. won't help Iraq if it picks Maliki as prime minister

1 Comment
By Humeyra Pamuk
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Iraq against picking Nouri al-Maliki as its ‌prime minister, saying the United States would no longer help the Middle Eastern country.

"I'm hearing that the Great Country of Iraq might make a ⁠very bad choice by reinstalling Nouri al-Maliki ‍as Prime Minister," Trump wrote on Truth ‍Social.

"Last time Maliki ‍was in power, the Country descended into poverty and ⁠total chaos. That should not be allowed to happen again. Because of his insane policies ​and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq," Trump wrote.

He added that the country, without U.S. help, would have "zero" chance of success.

Trump's comments are the starkest example yet of the ⁠Republican president's campaign to curb Iran-linked groups' influence in Iraq, which has long walked a tightrope between its two closest allies, Washington and Tehran.

Reuters was not able to immediately reach Maliki for comment.

His warning comes days after the alliance of Shi'ite political blocs that hold a majority in Iraq's parliament picked Maliki, who previously served two terms as the country's prime minister, for the post.

As part of Trump's pressure campaign, Washington has also threatened senior Iraqi politicians with U.S. sanctions targeting the Iraqi state ​should armed groups backed by Iran be included in the next government, Reuters reported last week.

Maliki is ⁠a senior figure in the Shi'ite Islamist Dawa Party. His tenure as Iraq's prime minister from 2006 to 2014 was a period marked by sectarian ‍violence, a power struggle with Sunni and Kurdish rivals, ‌and growing tensions with ‌the U.S.

He stepped down after Islamic ‍State seized large parts of the country in 2014 but has ‌remained an influential political player, leading the State ‍of Law coalition and maintaining close ties with Iran-backed factions.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

America first, staying out of foreign affairs or forced regime changes and bullying?

Which one did you vote for?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 27 – Feb. 2)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

GaijinPot Blog

Hoshi no Buranko

GaijinPot Travel