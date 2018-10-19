Trump says — without evidence — that Democrats are behind migrant 'caravan'

U.S. President Donald Trump is suggesting without evidence that Democrats or their allies are supporting a "caravan" of Central American migrants who are traveling north aiming to enter the United States.
Addressing thousands of supporters at a campaign rally in Montana Thursday, Trump said immigration is now one of the leading issues in the 2018 midterms, and he accused Democrats of supporting the migrants because they "figure everybody coming in is going to vote Democrat."
The comments mark the injection of one of Trump's signature 2016 campaign themes back into national conversation as he looks to boost Republican turnout to maintain their congressional majorities in 2018.
Trump was in Montana to boost GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, who is running against Democratic Sen. Jon Tester — a lawmaker the president says has been a "disaster for Montana."
The president blames Tester for the backlash against former White House doctor Adm. Ronny Jackson, whom the president had tapped to serve as Veterans Affairs secretary. Jackson was forced to withdraw after facing ethics allegations, including claims that he got drunk and wrecked a government vehicle at a Secret Service going-away party. Tester had released a list of allegations against Jackson that was compiled by the Democratic staff of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.
"He was attacked so viciously, so violently by Jon Tester," Trump claimed Thursday. "That's really why I'm here."
Trump also heaped praise on Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault after attacking a reporter in 2017. "Any guy that can do a body slam, he's my kind of guy," Trump said. "He's a great guy, tough cookie."
Gianforte is being challenged in November's election by former state legislator Kathleen Williams.
Trump brought up Tester's opposition to the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of decades-old sexual assault. Kavanaugh denied the allegations.
Trump accused Democrats of engaging in a "heartless" campaign to sink Kavanaugh's confirmation, saying voters will "remember" how he was treated at the polls.
"This will be an election of Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order, and common sense," Trump said.
Throughout his 73-minute rally, Trump was cheered when he called for building a wall along the nation's southern border. The crowd booed when he spoke of his Democratic opposition to his policies.
Earlier in the day, Trump threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico border if authorities there fail to stop about 3,000 Hondurans, who are in a migrant caravan passing through Guatemala trying to reach the United States. Mexico's government says migrants with proper documents can enter Mexico and those who don't either have to apply for refugee status or face deportation.
"A lot of money's been passing through people to come up and try to get to the border by Election Day because they think that's a negative for us," Trump said. "No. 1, they're being stopped, and No. 2, regardless, that's our issue."
He added: "They wanted that caravan and there are those that say that caravan didn't just happen. It didn't just happen."
Trump appeared to be referring to an unfounded allegation promoted by ally Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida. The Republican lawmaker tweeted a video on Wednesday of men handing out money to people standing in line. He claimed the video showed people being paid in Honduras to join a caravan and "storm the border @ election time." Trump on Thursday tweeted the same video, writing, "Can you believe this, and what Democrats are allowing to be done to our Country?"
After questions about the video's origin, Gaetz posted a correction later Thursday on Twitter, saying, "This video was provided to me by a Honduran government official. Thus, I believed it to be from Honduras."
Neither Republican provided evidence of his claim that the people were being paid to join a caravan.
Montana marks Trump's first stop on a three-day trip out West that will take him to the border state of Arizona, where the politics of immigration are fraught, and to Nevada. Trump is boosting Republican Senate candidates as the GOP looks to maintain or expand their majority and to support vulnerable House candidates running on his ticket.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Madverts
Somebody give the president a tin-foil hat. His supporters are already equipped.
smithinjapan
Ah, Trump! A man who, despite evidence, still believes a group of black men are responsible for a rape and murder they did not commit. A man who, despite getting evidence after he demanded it, claims Saudi Arabia did not kill the reporter. A man who stood by Kavanaugh and Roy Moore despite evidence of their sexual assaults and pedophilia says, "innocent until proven guilty", then when proven guilty claims they have been proven innocent. A man who is so sure of the crap he makes up be bets, in front of the world, that a woman is not of Native American heritage and that he'll pay $1M if she can prove it, then says he never said that when she proves it, then is reminded of it and says she can't prove it.
This is the man now suddenly making up more BS about Republicans without a shred of proof. They are guilty, even if proven innocent. That is Trump in a nutshell, and the saddest part is that posters on here and Trumpers in general will believe him.
NCIS Reruns
I have to pinch myself to believe so many Americans are happily willing to swallow this kind of blatant demagoguery, and can only conclude that things will only get worse. The saying "It can't happen here" is no longer valid for the USA.
Jimizo
Is this a whole cloth fabrication by Trump or has this one been floating around?
The funniest ones tend to be ones he ripped off from trash tabloids.
His own usually lack wit.
lincolnman
Is there nothing this charlatan can't politicize for his own benefit? The great pontificator of lies and conspiracy theories goes even deeper into the dumpster. Sure Democrats passed out money so these folks would come North - this caravan fiction wasn't even a news story until Trump and Faux News made it one.
Trump's level of depravity, like that of his Master Putin, knows no bounds...
Absolutely true - and it will lead to the downfall of our country - which is exactly what Putin wants....
PTownsend
This is from a Montana newspaper prior to Trump's beer hall rally there:
https://missoulian.com/opinion/columnists/as-trump-speaks-in-missoula-remember-his-lies/article_3a65c3a4-478a-50f2-a888-813c0db0e744.html
Trump's the master of the big-lie, emulating despots past and present.
Laguna
An aware individual would understand that this is not the best moment to commend violence against the press.
bass4funk
No, the man is walking a very line and as he should with the Saudis, I know liberals couldn’t care because the economy of the US means nothing to them, so they would just punish them and punish the everyone else in this country. Like it or not, we need the Saudis.
Whoa! Give me a break! You don’t know if Kavanaugh is guilty of anything, he swore an oath under the penalty of perjury, the man is a judge with almost 30 years experience, why would he throw his career down the toilet. Even Susan Collins, the lefts favorite liberal Republican said the testimony of Ford didn’t hold up beyond a reasonable doubt. She just was not that credible, even with the FBI reports completed, the left still complained and continue to do so.
Even the Cherokee nation excoriated and called foul on Warren’s embarrassing attempt to ride the coattails of a proud Native American tribe, shame on her! So I wouldn’t give her squat as well.
And the lefts proof? Oh, wait....
Over the sneaky scheming Democrats, yes, sir.
Tokyo-Engr
Yes - Trump stuck both feet in his mouth in his latest speech. Pretty wild stuff.
I agree with most comments.
plasticmonkey
Gaetz is a dude who has appeared on Info Wars, brought a Holocaust denier along to Trump's SOTU address, and recently questioned whether Jamal Khashoggi was really a journalist or whose fate is worth being concerned about.
He also seems to be as eager as master lickspittle Devin Nunes to make up whatever crap will please his Lord and Savior Donald J. Trump.
Still, it amazes and depresses me how many dumb people there are in the U.S.
Kuro
He must love the Saudis then...