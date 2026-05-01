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US President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were seen together at the White House earlier this month Image: AFP
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Trump skips son's wedding as Iran talks continue

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WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Friday he would miss his son's wedding, insisting he had to stay in Washington because of "circumstances pertaining to government."

Trump had said a day earlier that the Iran war made it "bad timing" for him to attend Donald Trump Jr's wedding to Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas this weekend.

"While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!"

The White House later announced changed travel plans for Trump, saying he would no longer head for planned weekend trip to his New Jersey golf resort and would stay in the U.S. capital instead.

Trump didn't specify why it was an "important period" although it comes as talks to end the Middle East war appear to be reaching a crunch point.

Iran is examining a new U.S. proposal and the powerful army chief of mediator Pakistan is heading to Tehran.

But tensions are also rising with Cuba, with the United States ramping up its pressure campaign on the communist-run island by indicting former president Raul Castro.

The U.S. military has also dispatched an aircraft carrier and its escort warships to the Caribbean.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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