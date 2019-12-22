Trump slams 'unfair' Pelosi delay, rallies conservatives

President Donald Trump complained Saturday about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's delayed transmission of the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which may delay a trial in the GOP-controlled chamber.
“It's so unfair," Trump said, days after he was impeached by the House, as he spoke at a conservative student conference organized by the group Turning Point USA. “They are violating the Constitution,” he added.
Pelosi has refused so far to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, in part to provide more leverage to Democrats in that chamber as they seek to negotiate the rules for the trial proceedings. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer remain at an impasse over whether there will be new witnesses and testimony in the trial.
Still, Trump is expected to be acquitted of both charges in the Senate, where Republicans have the majority, in what will be only the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history. Proceedings are expected to begin in January.
Trump lashed out at the Democrats who supported impeachment, accusing them of trying to “overthrow” the 2016 election.
“They call themselves Democrats, but they really don't believe in democracy," he said.
Trump lauded House Republicans for remaining in lockstep against impeachment as a few Democrats crossed the aisle to oppose it.
“We have to say it was a bipartisan vote," Trump said. “No Republican went to their side.”
Speaking to thousands of enthusiastic supporters, many wearing his campaign paraphernalia, Trump encouraged young conservatives to stand up to the “radical left," as he sought to harness the nation's cultural and divisions for political gain.
“The Democrat Party is trying to shred our Constitution, tear down our history and erase the nation's borders," Trump said.
“Each of you are on the front lines of defending our way of life,” he added. “The radical left doesn't stand a chance against young conservatives who put America first.”
Trump spoke on the first day of his more than two-week winter vacation at his private club in Palm Beach.
Trump was introduced by conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who encouraged the high school students in attendance not to believe in climate change and for conservatives to attack Trump's critics, not spend time defending him.
“The people that need to be defending themselves are the people attacking him and the people attacking us," Limbaugh said. “The president doesn't need to be defended. He needs to be supported."© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
6 Comments
Login to comment
SuperLib
More whining from the Victim in Chief. He's worse than the far left.
SimondB
It's so unfair to Trump. And he is just such a nice guy. Someone to look up to - as he pointed out in his last rally with reference to departed senator Dingle.
lincolnman
"Whaaa...whaaa..." He cries like a junior high schoolgirl....
Said Putin's puppet...
Ensuring Moscow Mitch and the spineless Repub Senate is sent packing in 2020...
Most of that campaign paraphernalia being made in China...along with Trump's clothing line...
"The Lump" Limbaugh just admitted what every Repub knows - you can't defend Trump because there is no defense - he's guilty as charged - so all you can do is falsely attack the other side...pathetic...
Way to wave the white flag Rush!
Concerned Citizen
President Trump is playing the Democrats like a fiddle. Loudly, and justifiably, slamming them for viciously impeaching him over absolutely nothing, while privately rejoicing that they've shot themselves in the foot (again) and have ensured his re-election in 2020. Brilliant!
It's going to be a very merry Christmas for Trump and the historically employed working class.
SimondB
I guess you didn't hear about that impeachment thing. Nice Christmas present. Only the third President to get impeached. I'm just waiting for him to boast that even Obama could not get impeached. And for his cultists to confusingly cheer.
SimondB
...to take your next vacation in Australia.
wtfjapan
while privately rejoicing that they've shot themselves in the foot (again) and have ensured his re-election in 2020. Brilliant!
yep said that for the 2018 midterms, result was a record turnout by Democrats and a 10 million vote slaughter of the Republicans. Democrat states population vastly outnumber red states and when more people vote there is a high chance of a democrat POTUS. 2016 was a low turnout, 2018 record turnout for midterms and 2020 is predicted to be a record turnout as well. You can understand why republicans are so against weekend voting, goodluck