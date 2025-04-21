Trump slams 'weak' judges as deportation row intensifies

The clash over President Donald Trump's bid to exercise unprecedented powers in deporting migrants deepened Sunday as he again bashed the judiciary, while a top Democrat warned the country was "closer and closer" to a constitutional crisis.
The latest events followed a dramatic intervention by the Supreme Court in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday to temporarily block Trump's use of an obscure law to deport Venezuelan migrants without due process.
Trump lashed out Sunday on his Truth Social platform, not specifically naming the high court but slamming the "WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!"
Samuel Alito, one of two conservative high-court justices to vote against the halt, called the emergency ruling by the court's majority "legally questionable."
"Literally in the middle of the night, the Court issued unprecedented and legally questionable relief... without hearing from the opposing party," Alito wrote in his dissent.
The court's order at least temporarily halted what rights groups warned were imminent deportations of Venezuelan migrants being held in Texas, who have been accused of being gang members.
More broadly, the decision temporarily prevents the government from continuing to expel migrants under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act -- last used to round up Japanese-American citizens during World War II.
The Trump administration has been butting heads with federal judges, rights groups and Democrats who say he has trampled or ignored constitutionally enshrined rights in rushing to deport migrants, sometimes without the right to a hearing.
"We're getting closer and closer to a constitutional crisis," Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar told CNN. "Donald Trump is trying to pull us down into the sewer of a crisis."
The Republican president has insisted that he is protecting American citizens against a wave of undocumented migration -- including, he says, murderers, terrorists and rapists -- while carrying out the will of the voters who returned him to the White House.
Last month, the Trump administration sent hundreds of migrants, most of them Venezuelan, to the maximum-security CECOT prison in El Salvador, alleging they were members of violent gangs.
In the most publicized case, Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported to the infamous El Salvador mega-prison without charge.
The administration admitted that Abrego Garcia had been included among the deportees due to an "administrative error," and a court ruled that the government must "facilitate" his return.
Trump has since doubled down, however, insisting that Abrego Garcia is in fact a gang member, including posting an apparently doctored photo on social media Friday of a gang symbol tattooed on his knuckles.
CECOT inmates are packed in windowless cells, sleep on metal beds with no mattresses, and are forbidden visitors.
Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen managed on Thursday to secure a meeting with Abrego Garcia and said the man was bewildered by his detention and felt threatened in prison.
On Sunday, Van Hollen challenged the Trump administration to provide evidence that it is respecting U.S. laws in its deportation sweep.
"I'm okay with whatever the rule of law dictates," he told CNN, "but right now we have a lawless president... a lawless president who is ignoring the order of the Supreme Court of the United States to facilitate (Abrego Garcia's) return."
"They need to put up or shut up in the courts of the United States."© 2025 AFP
TaiwanIsNotChina
No weak would be somebody who has no morals, no courage, and no understanding of the Constitution.
Yrral
Trump bring this own himself, show how self esteem is
bass4funk
No, he didn’t, the last admin did this to us without our consent
TaiwanIsNotChina
The Constitution allows for allowing in asylum seekers without limit. It does not allow for sending people to Cecot without trial, least of all US citizens.
I'veSeenFootage
The fact that Donnie calles judges who are actively and successfully blocking his fascist agenda "weak" is a pretty good proof that mentally, he is by far the weakest president the US ever had. He makes Bush Jr. look like a genius.
Underworld
Yup. Because if they didn't, Trump's admin would ignore them and illegally deport them anyway.
And Alito knows this. That's why he wanted to delay.
Underworld
bass4funk
Nope.
Underworld
What attack are you talking about?
There is no "attack".
bass4funk
Not for illegals and gang members, start from there.
As a gang member which he was identified as A member of MS-13 being found a national security threat and who is a lawful citizen of El Salvador and was sent back to his country of origin
nishikat
Just about all countries hate Trump. Even Japan hates Trump now. The only country that doesn't hate Trump is Russia.
Yrral
Trump is just crazy
bass4funk
10 million walked in on their own, over the last 4 years, I see. Lol
I'veSeenFootage
10 million is about the total number of illegal aliens in the US. Most of them have been here for years, if not decades. They did not all come "over the last 4 years". Believing that would be really, really stupid.
bass4funk
Yeah, that lame argument cost the Democrats dearly last November
Underworld
bass4funk
The Constitution allows for allowing in asylum seekers without limit.
Yes, for illegals and gang members.
It does not allow for sending people to Cecot without trial, least of all US citizens.
No such identification has been made. And even if it was, they still require due process.
proxy
This is not a winning stance for the Democrats. They need to stop taking positions against what most people support. They seem to be working hard to ensure that they never win back the Presidency.