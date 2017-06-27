Trump slams Obama, demands 'apology' over Russia probe

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday demanded an apology over the Russia investigation rocking his presidency, as he kept up a days-long attack on Barack Obama for his handling of intelligence about election meddling by Moscow.
Trump's young administration has been consumed by allegations -- under investigation both by Congress and the FBI, and furiously denied by the Republican president -- that members of his campaign team colluded with a Russian effort to tip the electoral scales in his favor.
The Washington Post's recent publication of a behind-the-scenes account of Obama's reportedly hesitant response to the Russian threat has triggered a stream of angry tweets and televised attacks from Trump on his predecessor.
Doubling down in a Twitter storm Monday morning, he charged that Obama had "colluded and obstructed" by failing to act after the CIA informed him President Vladimir Putin personally ordered an operation to help defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton last November.
"The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling," Trump fumed, accusing Obama of holding back because "he expected Clinton would win, and did not want to 'rock the boat.'"
"He didn't 'choke,' he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good," the president tweeted, alluding to the Post's description of Obama's response.
"With 4 months looking at Russia under a magnifying glass, they have zero 'tapes' of T [Trump] people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology!" the president charged.
The account published Friday by the Post reported that the previous administration issued four warnings to Moscow -- including one Obama delivered directly to Putin -- causing Moscow to pull back on possible plans to sabotage US voting operations.
But it said Obama opted to leave countermeasures for later, for fear of being seen as interfering in an election he was confident Clinton would win.
After Trump's shock victory in November, some Obama administration officials expressed regret at the lack of tougher action.
"Wow, did we mishandle this," a former administration official told the newspaper.
Some Democrats saw abundant irony in Trump blaming Obama for indecisiveness against a Russian operation he himself has long seemed to play down -- including when he fired FBI chief James Comey in May over his handling of allegations of meddling, and possible collusion with Trump's campaign.
But others have joined in the criticism, including Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, who said at the weekend that Obama's administration had made a "serious mistake."
A former Obama White House official on Monday dismissed Trump's attacks on the ex-president as "a transparent effort to distract" from the impact of the administration's embattled efforts to repeal and replace Obama's health care reforms.
"This situation was taken extremely seriously, as is evident by president Obama raising this issue directly with president Putin," the official said.
As further evidence of the Obama administration's determination to address the Russian threat, the official cited "17 intelligence agencies issuing an extraordinary public statement... the president directing a comprehensive intelligence review, and ultimately issuing a robust response including shutting down two Russian compounds, sanctioning nine Russian entities and individuals, and ejecting 35 Russian diplomats from the country."
Criticism of Trump's own failure to sharply condemn Russian interference has continued to vex his administration.
As recently as last Tuesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer could not give a clear answer when asked repeatedly whether Trump believes the Russians interfered in the 2016 elections.
"I have not sat down and talked to him about that specific thing," Spicer said. "Obviously we've been dealing with a lot of other issues."© 2017 AFP
26 Comments
TumbleDry
Obama also bugged the Trump Tower after all.
Go DT!
/sarcasms
katsu78
"I mean, did you see the guy the Russians got in instead of Hillary?" Trump continued. "Total disaster. Sad."
It's so cute though how Trumpo's use of the words "colluded" and "obstructed" show he has absolutely no idea what they mean. He just saw people were angry at him when they were used about him so he thinks he can turn the tables and accuse someone else of the same and get the same result. He truly is an idiot's idea of a smart man.
Swift_Justice
Soon, the Trumpologists will be here exirciating Obama whilst ignoring that Trump has only sucked up to Russia. As many of them like to point out, two wrongs don't make a right. This is to say that if Obama was wrong, Trump should have stepped up.
Sad.
Laguna
This guy takes Nixonian to 11.
BTW, anyone note that the CBO says the Senate bill would result in 22 million uninsured?
The US is a ship without a captain.
plasticmonkey
Trump doesn't believe that Russia tried to meddle in the election (fake news, fake media, fake intelligence agencies), but he does believe that Obama failed to stop that meddling. What a bizzaro world Trump has forced us to inhabit.
Had Obama spoken out about Russian meddling before the election, he would have been slammed for putting his thumbs on the scale.
sir_bentley28
I think its only fair that when that title holder people call a president apologizes for the racist remarks and accusational assumptions he made about Obama and other African Americans, Mexicans, Middle Eastern people and everyone else who isn't rich, then he can start looking for apologies.
Aly Rustom
So you admit to Russian meddling then? That should have you impeached with new elections being held straight away. It also disqualifies Pence from assuming office since he too became VP via russian meddling. Both should be impeached.
Because no one in this clown car of an administration knows what's going on.
Yeah. You guys really do have a lot of issues..
SuperLib
This is probably when most people will just tune the president out. Moving on...
clamenza
If by "tuning out" you mean "becoming even more obsessed with", yeah.
The man just keeps winning and trolling liberals at every turn. It is so much fun to watch!
clamenza
News to me and even the MSM. What racists remarks has President Trump made? This will be incredibly damaging news...
serendipitous1
Keep embarrassing yourself Trumpy. It's way beyond ridiculous now. How much longer America?
dcog9065
So, Trump is admitting that hostile Russian action against America took place? So then, the next question is what is Trump going to do to punish Russia?
smithinjapan
And wasn't it just a couple of months back that Obama also bugged and surveilled Trump -- something he has given no evidence of and in fact DEMANDS no one speak of anymore?
And I'm guessing when he was ranting like this he had his elbows planted into his sides and was waving his little hands about as usual.
Blacklabel
i would want an apology too if my name were dragged through the mud for the last 9 months. The only actual evidence of anything illegal points more and more to the dem side.
Guy on CNN last night was even open to obama himself testifying at some point. 3 CNN people resigned or fired because of fake Russia news. Once this story loses the media it's all done as they the only ones even pushing it anymore. Regular people have moved on.
Laguna
The latter is certainly true, but the former? He's outsourced his policy to the GOP House, and it's based on a Jenga-style set of policy pieces - if one crumbles, they all go down. What major piece of legislation has he passed to date? (To be fair, he's only five months in - but most presidents have had major initiatives in the pipeline at this point). "His" healthcare plan looks set to go down in flames in the senate, and that will take down his tax reform plan. The GOP controls both houses of congress and the presidency, yet still, they can't do anything right, not just because they don't agree, but because there are still GOP members who will say, "Whoa - this is a load of manure."
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Donny is such a child. When will he apologize to Obama? Hell, when has he ever apologized for anything? Rub some dirt in it, Donny.
Weasel
So when a troll trolls theirselve...isn't that cannibalism?
Blacklabel
It is just done. The media have looked into this so much that everything is coming back to the Dem side because there is nowhere else to look. Remember the Senator who said Sessions had to be lying and there was no reason for a Senator to meet the Russian Ambassador?
Well, she not only lied about meeting him, she went to his residence for a black tie party. But it was just another 140 character on Twitter type mistake, she reallllly meant never met just one on one.
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/06/26/politics/mccaskill-russian-ambassador/index.html
Blacklabel
Also seeing as the whole Russian collusion thing is still speculation, I dont mind to speculate myself. Have you noticed that since Comey was fired that pretty much none of the leaked stories have even any amount of truth to them? Pre Comey firing there were usually at least some parts that could be confirmed as true.
Most of the stories now so obviously incorrect that they had to be retracted within 24 hours. Then there are also so few of them now, used to be 1-2 per day. Now New York Times and CNN both have just had to make up stories with no sources and hope they were right. All this caused was more retracting and 3 people to be fired/resign.
Even the Washington Post has an article now saying Trump is right concerning this Obama issue. Of course by the end they are back to bashing Trump but the first half of the article proves Trump's point.
Northernlife
Poor little trumpy wants an apology...like he has ever apologized for anything ever..what a twat...
bass4funk
Just that? But not the fabricated Russian collusion garbage?
Blacklabel
Even CNN doesnt believe there is collusion anymore, simply doing it for ratings. There will be a video release tomorrow where they will be talking all about it to an undercover PV guy.
Scrote
I agree that this makes Obama look weak. Now Trump has the chance to show us what Obama should have done but, unsurprisingly, Trump also does NOTHING.
Blacklabel
he is waiting for someone to show him what actually happened and prove it. Then his people can come up with a plan to address how they can prevent that from happening next time. What if there actually was no hacking and a disgruntled worker or CIA person just took it from the network he was authorized to access? Then nothing can be done about it by Trump or his people by any policies.
All the focus has been on that Trump and his people colluded with Russia. No one on the Dem side has accepted that didnt happen and looked into how Russia could hack or meddle WITHOUT help. DNC wouldnt turn over the server, so we lost forensics. The ex Director of Homeland Security had some good ideas but someone has to prove what actually happened first before implementing any countermeasures. All he could talk about was spearphishing, that we should train people better to not be impacted by that.
CrazyJoe
Obama's biggest mistake was believing there is a shred of integrity in Trump or the GOP.
He was damned if he did something, and damned if he did nothing.
He wisely chose the second damned thing.
bass4funk
I think from what's be coming out in the news the last few days, I think you got it the other way around.
Like what?