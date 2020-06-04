Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
US President Donald Trump is overweight but healthy, his doctor says Photo: AFP/File
world

Trump still obese, but free of hydroxychloroquine side effects: White House

0 Comments
By MANDEL NGAN
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump did not suffer side effects from his controversial taking of hydroxychloroquine and is in good health, despite remaining obese, the White House said Wednesday, after he completed an annual medical check.

The "president remains healthy," his press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, told reporters.

A bare-bones bulletin from the official presidential physician, Sean Conley, said "there were no findings of significance or changes to report."

According to Conley, Trump weighs 244 pounds (110.67 kg), marginally up from last year. For his height of six feet and three inches (1.91 meters), that puts him under the definition of obese, as he was in last year's check-up.

Trump, who has gone against the advice of many medical authorities in promoting the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a guard against catching COVID-19, has ended the "regimen safely and without side effects," Conley wrote.

He also has continued to be negative for the coronavirus during regular tests.

Trump has released a medical report each year of his first term. However, this year's was caught up in speculation after the president made a surprise trip to the government's Walter Reed hospital last November for what he said was a head-start on his tests.

His previous medical had taken place in February of 2019 and the White House said he wanted to get a jump on the 2020 examination -- an unusual arrangement that prompted questions in the U.S. media over whether Trump was hiding any conditions.

The check-up to conduct the remainder of his 2020 test was never announced, but according to Conley's letter it took place in April.

Trump was the oldest person to become president at 70. He turns 74 this month, while his Democratic challenger in the November election is 77.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

3 Vegetarian Rice Cooker Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Going to the Dentist in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Top Beaches in Shimoda

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

The 4 Types of Remote Workers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: May 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Akita

GaijinPot Travel