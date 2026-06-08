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US President Donald Trump was interviewed by NBC during a visit to Wisconsin where he was attending a roundtable on the rural economy on June 5, 2026 Image: AFP
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Trump storms out of tense, rain-plagued NBC interview

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WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump lasted through probing questions about his Iran war strategy and repeated weather disruptions during an interview with U.S. broadcaster NBC -- but angrily stormed out when confronted over his unfounded claims of election fraud.

"You're a one-sided, crooked network. Sorry. Let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time," Trump told "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker before standing up and walking out of the interview that aired Sunday.

The interview, filmed Friday, was conducted on a farm in Wisconsin, where Trump was addressing farmers. A tractor and hay bales served as a backdrop.

The interview was interrupted several times by weather and audio issues as torrential rain pounded the roof, making it difficult to continue the conversation.

"Is that wind or what?" Trump asked at one point according to a transcript.

"Hear that sound?" he said later. "That sound of thunder, lightning, rain"

Welker asked her technical crew if they should stop.

"No. People will understand -- we're on a farm," the president replied.

Several questions followed about Iran and nuclear weapons, after which Trump accused Welker of being "a big liberal, a big progressive."

"No, I'm just a journalist," she countered.

The tone escalated again as the discussion turned to Trump's proposed taxpayer-funded program to compensate people he believes were victims of partisan prosecution under his predecessor, Joe Biden.

"I don't know what's going to happen with the weaponization fund," he said. "I love the idea because people like you, the fake dirty press, the crooked press, people like stupid Biden ... they destroyed people. They sent people to jail who did nothing wrong."

"There is no evidence for what you're saying," Welker said.

Trump reiterated past false claims that the 2020 election was "rigged" and said last week's primary in California was, too.

Welker held her ground, asking the president to present evidence.

"You are either crooked or you're stupid," Trump finally shot back before leaving the camera's view while Welker attempted to keep him engaged.

On Sunday, Welker told viewers that she had spoken with Trump on Saturday about the weather disruptions and that he had agreed to give her another interview.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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Welker held her ground, asking the president to present evidence.

And he presented none. He just ranted and whined like a toddler.

Welker did great.

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