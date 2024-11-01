 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: US presidential candidates Trump and Harris are seen in a combination of file photographs
FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris are seen in a combination of file photographs taken in New York City October 17, 2024 and in Chandler, Arizona, U.S., October 10, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid & Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo Image: Reuters/Brendan McDermid
world

Trump sues CBS over Kamala Harris interview

4 Comments
WASHINGTON

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sued CBS on Thursday over an interview of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris aired on its "60 Minutes" news program in early October that the lawsuit alleged was and misleading, according to a court filing.

The complaint, filed in federal court in the Northern District of Texas, alleges that the network aired two different responses from Harris responding to a question about the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The version that aired during the "60 Minutes" program on Oct 6 did not include what the lawsuit calls a "word salad" response from Harris about the Biden administration's influence on Israel's conduct of the war.

A spokesperson for CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Trump and Harris face each other in what polls show to be a tight race ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.

The suit demanded a jury trial and about $10 billion in damages, the filing showed. It alleges violations of a Texas law barring deceptive acts in the conduct of business.

Trump has repeatedly assailed the network on the campaign trial over the episode and has threatened to revoke CBS' broadcasting license if elected. CBS has said Trump backed out of his own planned interview with "60 Minutes."

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sued CBS on Thursday over an interview of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris aired in early October that the lawsuit alleged was "doctored" and misleading, according to a court filing.

Just like every Fox interview Trump does...

Pathetic.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The suit demanded a jury trial and at least $10 billion in damages, the filing showed.

Talk about lawfare.

Trump should get around to paying all the settlements which have been adjudicated against him.

He doesn't pay taxes so he should be contributing to the public weal in other ways. With his political career it is all extraction, no public service.

How this kleptocrat is even close at this stage.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

You'd have thought he'd be busy trying to win the election rather than getting distracted by stuff.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

You don't see Harris suing Foznews for editing Trump's interviews. What a little baby.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Jogakura Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

What It’s Really Like to Stay at a Hotel in Tokyo Disney Resort?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coping With Weight Gain in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo