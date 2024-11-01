Trump sues CBS over Kamala Harris interview

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sued CBS on Thursday over an interview of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris aired on its "60 Minutes" news program in early October that the lawsuit alleged was and misleading, according to a court filing.
The complaint, filed in federal court in the Northern District of Texas, alleges that the network aired two different responses from Harris responding to a question about the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
The version that aired during the "60 Minutes" program on Oct 6 did not include what the lawsuit calls a "word salad" response from Harris about the Biden administration's influence on Israel's conduct of the war.
A spokesperson for CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment
Trump and Harris face each other in what polls show to be a tight race ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.
The suit demanded a jury trial and about $10 billion in damages, the filing showed. It alleges violations of a Texas law barring deceptive acts in the conduct of business.
Trump has repeatedly assailed the network on the campaign trial over the episode and has threatened to revoke CBS' broadcasting license if elected. CBS has said Trump backed out of his own planned interview with "60 Minutes."© Thomson Reuters 2024.
4 Comments
Login to comment
Underworld
Just like every Fox interview Trump does...
Pathetic.
dagon
Talk about lawfare.
Trump should get around to paying all the settlements which have been adjudicated against him.
He doesn't pay taxes so he should be contributing to the public weal in other ways. With his political career it is all extraction, no public service.
How this kleptocrat is even close at this stage.
Tokyo Guy
You'd have thought he'd be busy trying to win the election rather than getting distracted by stuff.
Cards fan
You don't see Harris suing Foznews for editing Trump's interviews. What a little baby.