Trump suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday cast doubt on the character of an armed deputy who failed to intervene during last week's school shooting in Florida, saying he froze or was a "coward."
"They're trained, they didn't react properly under pressure or they were a coward," Trump said, calling out the school resource officer Scot Peterson by name.
"When it came time to get in there and do something he didn't have the courage or something happened," Trump said. "But he certainly did a poor job. There's no question about that."
The Broward County sheriff said Thursday that Peterson was present during the Valentine's Day rampage that left 14 students and three teachers dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but did not act to stop it.
Peterson resigned after being suspended without pay.
Trump has indicated he is weighing calls for a toughening of gun regulations in the wake of the Parkland shooting, unleashed by a 19-year-old former student armed with a semi-automatic rifle, but has also responded with a deeply controversial call to arm teachers.
On Thursday he doubled down on the National Rifle Association's longstanding position that armed Americans were the first line of defense in confronting deadly attacks, saying: "To stop a bad guy with a gun, it takes a good guy with a gun."
The U.S. Congress has long been deadlocked on the gun debate, accomplishing nothing despite a spate of mass shootings and polls showing that Americans support stricter gun laws by a two-to-one margin.© 2018 AFP
34 Comments
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
So, he was a coward because he didn't want to get in a gun fight, kind of like cadet bone spurs? Huh, irony. ;)
katsu78
Trump doesn't have the mental complexity to comprehend complex social systems, so he attacks people's personality. It may well be that Peterson is a coward, but calling him names won't bring back the dead. As Takeda says, he demonstrated no cowardice that Trump hasn't also demonstrated, but more to the point, if we had the same common-sense gun laws every other developed country in the world has, there would not be a need for him to be brave in the first place.
If you have to mock someone for not being willing to risk their life to enter a high school, you have a larger problem than a single coward on the police force.
Tommy Jones
An AR will penetrate the bullet proof vests most police wear.
CrazyJoe
"but has also responded with a deeply controversial call to arm teachers."
A teacher running out into unknown chaos, with a handgun, against someone in a defensive position spraying the hallway with automatic-weapons fire...you would have to be colossally ignorant, or President Trump, to bet on the teacher.
PTownsend
With the exception of highly trained and experienced police SWAT team members, Navy Seals and other highly trained and experienced military members, perhaps some private security contractors, no one knows how they'd react in a live shooting situation. Only someone like Trump, who's never had to protect himself, who's always been able to afford to buy security, would say something like this. Or maybe the NRA would say it in another attempt to sell guns and ammo.
Real life shooting situations are not like video games or gun range practice! Only a very limited number of people have even the slightest sense how they'd respond during a real live shooting incident.
Look at the cop who's now being demonized for not reacting in the way some think he should have. He had background and training. (Why is he being vilified by the right and NRA when they don't know what actually happened? Could it be they're deflecting once again from the reality a shooter with a legally purchased automatic weapon slaughtered innocent people?)
And Cadet Bonespurs is passing judgment, calling a policeman a coward? After attacking US security organizations like the FBI, he's attacking local law enforcement now, after attacking military members (POW's, Gold Star families, etc.).
Lil Pappy
Oh yeah, and on that note!!! Calling the guy a coward! I didn't hear it mentioned what he was armed with!!! I kind of doubt he was carrying the same kind of fire power! I read an article by an American Police officer about what it felt like, and how many of them were dying, when the "Bad guys" started having better weapons than the police! And the Bad Guy, in this case, was carrying a legal military grade weapon!!!! Wonder what the security guard was carrying? Should have the facts before we call someone a coward!
Lil Pappy
And NRA and Trumps stupid fall back line! "It takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun!" Been reading too many elementary school books and cheap movie scripts where the Bad Guy is a Bad Guy because they wrote his script for him that way! And character is revealed early in the story! In real life, the bad guy is the guy that starts shooting at the wrong people! And by the time you realize what is happening.....it is too late!!! Oh yeah, and just recently, the Trump government passes some restrictive laws so the FBI can't run background checks on people! So you don't even get to read the character development at the beginning!!
Toasted Heretic
In scapegoating this man, Trump makes it all too clear who the real cowards are.
Shame on this travesty of a leader for failing to tackle the gun problem.
The NRA must be delighted.
Strangerland
Total coward. He wasn't willing to give his life to prove the right's claims that the only thing it takes to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.
Pathetic human being.
Lizz
There were apparently at least four who didn't enter.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/23/politics/parkland-school-shooting-broward-deputies/index.html
Sources: Coral Springs police upset at some Broward deputies for not entering school
Strangerland
Cowards. All of them. They should have been proving the point that the only thing needed to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.
Here's some live action video showing the good guys! https://www.facebook.com/roguekite/videos/1339028342799498/
Blacklabel
And 3 more officers showed up to support him and they didn’t go inside either. That plus the Broward Sherriffs office missed tips as well and seems to have been accused of corruption too.
But yep it’s trumps fault.
PTownsend
How can you go from people saying Trump shouldn't call someone a coward to people saying it was Trump's fault? Credibility suffers when repeatedly making things up.
Unless you're actually starting a new thread to generate discussion on trump's failures, that the problems the world is dealing with are in fact Trump's fault.
Blacklabel
Then why all the attacks on Trump and the NRA? While at same time protecting the FBI and police and the CNN kids from any questions about their conduct or motivations?
3 more officers couid have gone in and they didn’t. Why most of the comments have the name Trump in them wIth derogatory comments or names? I don’t believe he was there and armed when it happened.
Laguna
You can be part of the problem or part of the solution, and if you're in a position where the buck stops, you own responsibility if you remain part of the former. Which is what Trump is doing, IMHO.
Strangerland
Cowards! How dare they not give up their lives for the NRA's ideals. Shame. SHAAAAAME.
Strangerland
Three things:
Inaction (Trump)
Mind-boggling ridiculous ideas for a "solution" (Trump and NRA)
The kids just watched their friends get gunned down at school as a result of policies pushed by the NRA, and supported by Republicans. Yeah, they deserve protection from question about their motivations, while getting their say. They've already involuntarily paid their price. When people just want to question their motivations, in order to push their team agenda, resulting in a status quo where kids have to be afraid of being shot at school, those people need to be told to shut the f*** up. Useless members of society.
Blacklabel
Got nothing to do with that NRA. “To protect and serve.” If armed police won’t protect unarmed children and teachers, who can?
PTownsend
Do you have full info on what happened? Or are you speculating?
Speaking for myself, I see Trump acting 1. as a shill for the NRA and 2. appealing to his political base, which includes the 'come and take it' crowd, who in my opinion have contributed to the ongoing gun problems in the US.. I see Trump insulting victims of the carnage. I see him deflecting, instead of taking responsibility point fingers of blame away from him. I could go on...
I'm trying to be honest; I've found it helps.
Blacklabel
So how do you feel about CNN calling one of the survivors a liar? The one who actually saved people and didn’t hide in a closet making anti gun videos? The one who protected people with Kevlar sheets (paid for by NRA donations ironically)
everyone needs to be heard, except him or anyone else who disagrees with the narrative huh?
Blacklabel
https://edition.cnn.com/2018/02/23/politics/parkland-school-shooting-broward-deputies/index.html
When Coral Springs police officers arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14 in the midst of the school shooting crisis, many officers were surprised to find not only that Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson, the armed school resource officer, had not entered the building, but that three other Broward County Sheriff's deputies were also outside the school and had not entered, Coral Springs sources tell CNN. The deputies had their pistols drawn and were behind their vehicles, the sources said, and not one of them had gone into the school.
So Trump is blamed for “inaction” above? Yet these guys chilling outside while kids die, no prob?
Strangerland
I agree! If the police won't prove this narrative being put out by the NRA, who can?
I bet you don't realize the answer to your question is 'no one'. And that therefore the solution isn't to try to pretend that the people can be protected at all times, but rather to try to eliminate the necessity of protection in the first place. You know, by restricting guns.
Strangerland
If they actually did (and by no means should you take that as me accepting that what you say has any accuracy in reality whatsoever, but rather just to speak on a hypothetical situation), then they suck and should be rightfully condemned for it.
Who are you, Cathy Newman? I already gave my comments on people questioning the motivation of the survivors. Go back and re-read it if you weren't able to understand it the first time.
Blacklabel
If liberals don’t expect FOUR armed officers to protect unarmed teachers and children, only other option is to allow certain staff members to be armed if they choose.
What else is there? Officers are armed so I don’t have to be, say liberals. Yet that is untrue as none of you expect those armed officers to actually do anything but watch me die.
that police chief knew all of this yet went on that CNN stage and attacked the NRA. Then next day we heard armed officers did nothing when they could have.
Strangerland
Of course not. It's weird that you came to that silly conclusion. You aren't maybe Cathy Newman are you?
Wow, Americans call this 'chilling' now:
I am extremely thankful that this is not what we consider 'chilling' anywhere else I've lived in the world.
Wolfpack
Peterson did chicken out when it came time for him to act. If it is your job you need to do what you were trained to do - protect and serve. Some people just don't have it in them - that's why we appreciate so much those that do. To be honest, I don't know what I would have done in the same situation. I hope I would have done the right thing. Unfortunately, this guy didn't. Also the FBI failed to follow up on the called in information about Cruz and now 17 young people are dead.
To me this is a perfect example of why in the end, you cannot always trust the government to protect you. They are just human beings like the rest of us with the same flaws and capable of failure. I personally don't own a gun but if I felt unsafe I would get one to protect myself/family. You ultimately can only trust in yourself to stay safe when things go wrong like this. Too bad that coach didn't have a gun to protect the children with instead of just his body.
Blacklabel
https://nypost.com/2018/02/22/shooting-survivor-claims-cnn-scripted-questions-for-town-hall-meeting/
Strangerland
The logical fallacy of the right - if the people who train for incidents, who are already armed, and volunteer to put their lives on the line, didn't have enough training to handle said situation, then we need to arm the people who aren't trained to deal with situations like these and didn't volunteer to put their lives on the line, and somehow think that they will do better. And not end up accidentally shooting innocents. Or go off and shoot a student on a bad day.
Seems legit.
Strangerland
Taking away the guns.
Oh, did you want me to answer that or just to say what you wanted to hear?
Strangerland
You have no idea if they could have or not. You do not have their training, you were not on the ground, you did not watch the situation unfold.
Running in guns blazing into a firefight without knowing what is happening is an easy way to increase the count of dead victims.
zichi
The NRA lies every single day to prevent any attention on increasing gun controls or banning dangerous assault weapons. It suggests armed guards and armed teachers but not a guarantee that it prevent another mass shooting.
Strangerland
He did, and he is a pathetic, evil, disgusting human being for not proving the assertion that the only thing needed to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.
Strangerland
We don't know if he would have accidentally shot 3-4 students in the confusion. So we cannot logically concluded that it is too bad that he didn't have a gun. If we were able to see alternate realities, we may find that in fact we should be extremely thankful he didn't have a gun.
Strangerland
You do realize that said article does not support your assertion, correct?