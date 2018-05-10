Trump suggests revoking credentials of reporters over 'fake news'

In his latest volley against the free press, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that reporters have their credentials revoked for reporting negative news about him, calling such reporting "fake."
In a tweet, Trump complained that "despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else," most of the network news about him is "negative (Fake)."
"Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt?" Trump went on to ask, adding: "Take away credentials?"
Reporters require credentials to access the White House grounds and cover the president's official and re-election campaign events.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, however, insisted the administration is "very committed to a free press" and demonstrates that commitment through near-daily press briefings and access to the president.
"The fact that I'm standing here taking questions, the fact that the president took questions from your colleagues just two hours ago demonstrates this White House's commitment to accessibility, and to providing information to the American public," she said. "At the same time, the press has a responsibility to put out accurate information."
Since the early days of his candidacy, Trump has railed against the media, going as far as to call it "the enemy of the people." He has also mused about changing libel laws to make it easier to sue reporters for inaccurate stories (though he has no such authority) and has blamed reporters for his low approval ratings.
During his campaign, Trump also barred reporters from certain news organizations, including The Washington Post and the Des Moines Register, from covering his rallies and news conferences in a move that was widely condemned by advocates for a free press.
In a statement, White House Correspondents' Association president Margaret Talev said that "just because the president does not like news coverage does not make it fake."
"A free press must be able to report on the good, the bad, the momentous and the mundane, without fear or favor. And a president preventing a free and independent press from covering the workings of our republic would be an unconscionable assault on the First Amendment," she said.
Trump has held just one formal solo press conference since his inauguration — a break from historical precedent — and Sanders' briefings tend to be far shorter than her predecessors'.
But Sanders noted the Trump White House has also been applauded by journalists for allowing frequent access to the president in "pool sprays" covered by a rotating group of reporters.
Trump also frequently engages reporters in more informal settings, including when he departs the White House for trips and in impromptu question-and-answer sessions aboard Air Force One.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
8 Comments
Login to comment
cla68
Administration officials can now use Periscope, YouTube, or other social media to connect directly with the people so they no longer need the corporate media as a filter or medium. They should dissolve the White House press pool.
bones
So the orange man baby wants reporters who only writes positive things about him, that’s kind of an impossibility!
zichi
Except the one who graduated from the Trump University!
katsu78
The world's littlest dictator is throwing his toys out of the pram because some reporters accurately reported on his incompetence. Funny how just yesterday the usual suspects were here claiming the US to be the country with the most freedom on Earth, even as ole' Prez spanky threatens to violate the 1st Amendment.
What may get lost here though, is Trumpy openly admitting that he calls news "fake" just because it reflects poorly on him.
CrazyJoe
Here's a thought...stop doing stuff that makes for negative stories. Instead of ignoring Puerto Rico's on-going crisis, fix it. Instead of allowing corrupt officials like Pruitt and Zinke to stay, fire 'em. Instead of pretending to be president, resign. You'll get tons of positive press.
nostromo
In his latest volley against the free press, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested that reporters have their credentials revoked for reporting negative news about him, calling such reporting "fake.
Revoking credentials of people who report negatively on him??.... textbook actions of a budding tyrant and dictator...
PTownsend
showed once again he’s emulating Putin, Xi, Erdogan and other leaders of totalitarian regimes who've restricted what media are allowed to report.
Trump and the Republicans continue to undermine the cornerstones of the remaining bits of American democracy, doing what they can to ensure US corporations and the .01% have even greater control over the country.
While Trump’s providing all sorts of distractions to cover his criminal past, he and the GOP are weakening the judiciary and law enforcement so they have fewer ways to check potential illegal activities, trying to restrict media from reporting anything critical of the GOP and the corporations that sponsor Republican politicians, weakening environmental protections, weakening consumer protections, and weakening worker’s rights.
Trump and the GOP’s latest cry: AUTHORITARIAN CAPITALISM NOW. (capitalist enterprises except for-profit media)
bones
@Crazyjoe
That would be the logical thing for a normal person with a shred of dignity and integrity to do but ... we are talking about an Individual who has demonstrated time after time that he is definitely not one who has those qualities.
it’s like waving meat in front of a hungry carnivorous animal and expecting them to not eat it in the case of trump.