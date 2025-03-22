 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Several Tesla dealerships have been vandalized in apparent protest at Elon Musk's role in the US government Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

Trump suggests Tesla vandals be jailed in El Salvador

4 Comments
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump suggested Friday that people who vandalize Tesla property -- the car brand owned by his billionaire ally Elon Musk -- could be deported to prisons in El Salvador.

"I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!" he added, referencing the Central American nation known for its harsh treatment of criminals.

Trump's remarks mark a further consolidation of his administration's support for key advisor Musk, who has divided Americans as an unelected tycoon who has led a ruthless cost-cutting drive at the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Several Tesla dealerships around the country have been vandalized in recent weeks and the company's stock price has plummeted over the past month.

Attorney General Pam Bondi this week branded vandalism against property owned by Tesla as "domestic terrorism" in a public show of support for Musk.

On Thursday she announced that unspecified charges were being brought against three people accused of targeting Tesla cars, carrying between five and 20 years in prison.

The three defendants, who were not identified, "will face the full force of the law" for using Molotov cocktails to set fire to Tesla vehicles and charging stations in Oregon, Colorado and South Carolina, the Justice Department said.

Trump, in an unprecedented product endorsement by a sitting president, sought to boost Tesla sales earlier this month, briefly turning the White House into a showroom and announcing he was buying one of the electric cars.

His suggestion of jailing Tesla vandals in El Salvador is particularly pointed after US officials last weekend flew more than 200 alleged gang members to be jailed in the country.

The move caused uproar as it apparently defied a U.S. court order halting the flights -- though the Trump administration insists it was legal.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Let's see what the Supreme Court has to say about that!!!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

On Thursday she announced that unspecified charges were being brought against three people accused of targeting Tesla cars, carrying between five and 20 years in prison.

That will be up to judge to decide whether smudging Musk's puma is terrorism. Frankly what the administration is doing is terrorism.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Trump the criminal, why he deport his own self there, Trump is a convicted criminal ,why has he not been cleared,he has not even appeal,his lawyer are headed to jail

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

So let me get this straight: in 2025, in America, if you try to violently overthrow the government, you get a presidential pardon, but if you burn a Tesla, you're considered a terrorist and get 20 years in jail.

....I guess that's what they meant by "making America great again"?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Babysitting Services in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Visa Application and Renewal Fees to Increase from April 1

GaijinPot Blog

How Does Inheritance Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Hair Accessories You’ll See Everywhere in Tokyo This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

10 Budget Friendly Ways to Move in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Constipation in Japan: “Can’t Go”

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel