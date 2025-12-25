 Japan Today
US President Donald Trump participates in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls, on Christmas Eve, from his Mar-a-lago club in Florida Image: AFP
world

Trump takes Christmas Eve shot at 'radical left scum'

PALM BEACH, Fla

US President Donald Trump seized on the occasion of Christmas Eve to assail opposition Democrats, branding them "radical left scum" as he sent out holiday greetings.

From his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the Republican spent the day before Christmas spreading some yuletide cheer. He participated in NORAD Santa tracker calls and sent Christmas greetings to American troops worldwide.

Trump did not share that same bonhomie with rival Democrats.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women's Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement. What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K’s, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected," he added.

Trump lashed out at the opposition, which has criticized his administration over its handling of the cost of living, a day after Commerce Department data showed the economy had grown by 4.3 percent in the third quarter -- the highest GDP in two years.

But the report also showed the price index for domestic purchases rose 3.4 percent -- a much higher inflation reading compared with 2.0 percent in the second quarter.

In the week before Christmas, Democrats had criticized the Justice Department over its slow release and heavy redaction of thousands of records from the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, once a friend of Trump.

Trump also sent greetings to troops worldwide, including those who are part of a major U.S. naval buildup in Caribbean waters, where Washington has mounted a campaign to pressure Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to leave office.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum

What a horrible man.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He is a vile cretin with no soul whose only goal in life is self-aggrandizement, but I'm willing to listen if anyone wants to claim he has any redeeming qualities. ...in the spirit of Christmas.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

As Jesus said,

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you, including the Radical Left Scum.

John 14:27

0 ( +0 / -0 )

