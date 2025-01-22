Trump starts firing opponents, faces criticism in cathedral sermon

By Danny Kemp and Sebastian Smith

President Donald Trump announced plans to fire some 1,000 opponents from the U.S. government Tuesday in a shock-and-awe start to his administration -- but faced an unusual, public dressing down from a bishop.

On his first full day in office, Trump met at the White House with leaders of the narrow Republican majority in Congress as he tries to get his agenda, including tax cuts, approved at rapid pace.

Looking to impose himself immediately, he had signed a deluge of orders after his swearing-in on Monday.

And in a post shortly after midnight on his Truth Social app, Trump indicated his drive to weed out critics was underway.

He said his team was "in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again."

Four people had already been "FIRED!" he wrote, including retired general Mark Milley, who had been serving an infrastructure advisory body.

Milley was chairman of the joint chiefs of staff during Trump's first presidency but became one of the Republican's most prominent critics after he tried to overturn the 2020 election.

The acting head of the Department of Homeland Security separately announced the firing of Coast Guard chief Linda Fagan, who was appointed under Democrat Joe Biden and was the first woman to head one of the six branches of the U.S. military.

But Trump came face-to-face with a powerful critic Tuesday when a Washington bishop told him from the pulpit that he was sowing fear among America's immigrants and LGBT people.

"I ask you to have mercy, Mr President," the Washington National Cathedral's Mariann Edgar Budde told Trump, seated in the front pew for the customary inaugural service.

Trump scowled as Budde pleaded the case from the pulpit for LGBT people and illegal migrants -- two groups that Trump targeted with executive orders within hours of being sworn in on Monday.

Trump had gone to the traditional presidential service to commemorate his inauguration and was clearly not expecting the criticism.

"I ask you to have mercy, Mr President," the bishop said softly, evoking the "fear" that she said is felt across the country. "There are gay and lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families.

"The people who pick our farms and clean our office buildings, who labor in poultry farms and meat packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals -- they may not be citizens or have the proper documentation," she said.

"But the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals."

An unsmiling Trump, who sat in the first pew, looked back at Budde and sometimes away. His family and Vice President JD Vance seemed similarly surprised and displeased at the intervention.

Asked later by a reporter for his reaction, Trump said: "I didn't think it was a good service. They could do much better."

Among scores of executive orders signed late Monday were measures to suspend the arrival of asylum seekers and expel migrants in the country illegally.

Trump also decreed that only two sexes -- male and female, but not transgender -- will be recognized.

Newly installed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would also make a "big infrastructure announcement" later, although she did not say what this would be.

One thing not happening Tuesday was a traditional daily White House press briefing by the top spokeswoman, who indicated that -- as during his first term -- Trump himself would do the messaging.

“I can confirm the American people won't be hearing from me today, they'll be hearing from the leader of the free world once again. President Trump will be speaking to the press later at the White House," she told Trump-friendly broadcaster Fox News.

Trump likes to berate the "fake news media" and call journalists "the enemy of the people" but also encourages intensive press coverage -- in stark contrast to the media-shy Biden.

Trump's inaugural address -- held indoors in the Capitol's Rotunda rather than on the Mall because of bad weather -- mixed dark imagery about a failing America with promises of a "golden age."

After the pomp and ceremony, it was the showman Trump -- along with the sometimes strongman-style rhetoric -- that quickly took over.

"Could you imagine Biden doing this? I don't think so," Trump told cheering supporters in a sports arena as he tossed them the pens used to sign a first round of orders.

Once in the Oval Office, Trump held an impromptu 50-minute press conference as he signed more orders, including the one pardoning around 1,500 Capitol rioters.

He also declared a national emergency at the Mexican border and said he would deploy U.S. troops to tackle illegal immigration -- a key campaign issue in his November election victory over Kamala Harris.

The returning president pledged to impose trade tariffs on Mexico and Canada, rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," and take "back" the Panama Canal, which has been controlled by the Central American country since 1999.

He also confirmed he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

